The Netflix top 10 chart is something that’s forever changing, with a “Rotten” horror movie now entering its ranks.

In recent months, the Netflix top 10 chart has been on a wild ride. The Equalizer 3 has topped the list for a few weeks in a row, while forgotten underdogs such as the Sniper series and Lakeview Terrace have both had a resurgence.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform’s original content such as Fool Me Once and The Brothers Sun is also making waves to kick off the beginning of the new year.

Article continues after ad

Now the top 10 chart has seen a new surprising entry in the form of a horror movie previously deemed as “Rotten.”

Article continues after ad

“Rotten” horror movie climbs the Netflix top 10 chart

The First Purge, a horror movie released in 2018, is currently sitting pretty in the Netflix top 10 chart – despite its shocking 27% audience score.

Starring the likes of Marisa Tomei, Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, and Jovian Wade, the movie’s official synopsis reads: “The New Founding Fathers of America decide to test a sociological theory and allow everyone within Staten Island to vent out their aggression for 12 hours. But things get unexpectedly out of control.”

Article continues after ad

It’s part of the bigger The Purge film series, which includes The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Purge: Election Year, The First Purge, The Forever Purge, and the upcoming untitled sixth movie.

Article continues after ad

The First Purge is also the first film in the franchise not to be directed by James DeMonaco.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, this sudden Netflix success doesn’t mean that the movie was always popular, with The First Purge having a 55% Tomatometer rating and a measly 27% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

Keith Garlington at Keith & the Movies wrote: “Despite its goofiness and inflated sense of relevance, The First Purge is serviceable throwaway entertainment… But it’s still not a movie to recommend. It’s more of the same in slightly (and I do mean slightly) different packaging.”

Kevin Maher at The Times agreed: “The ideas evaporate and the gun violence, ultimately, is all that remains. Which, perhaps, is deliberate, and very American, but deadening all the same.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Alix Turner at Ready Steady Cut more positively added: “The First Purge is a horror/thriller about a social political experiment: in Staten Island, the rule of law is lifted for a period of twelve hours. On the surface, this is to relieve tension and anger; but underneath, there is an agenda.”

The current Netflix top 10 chart looks something like this:

The Equalizer 3

Aquaman

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Meg 2: The Trench

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick

Elvis

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The First Purge

Justice League

The First Purge is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift | The Manny Season 2