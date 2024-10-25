Georgie & Mandy just ‘copied’ Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 2 has just dropped – and there’s an unhinged link to Young Sheldon’s brutal ending that nobody saw coming.

Now that the Georgie & Mandy spinoff is a few episodes down, fans are getting a feel for what the new TV show will entail. In a nutshell – the young couple is struggling with living at Audrey and Jim’s, with Georgie feeling the heat of providing for his wife and daughter.

Episode 2 saw the return of Missy, but it also ‘copied’ the most brutal part of Young Sheldon’s Season 7 ending. Longtime fans won’t need reminding, but Cooper patriarch George died of a heart attack in Episode 12 – and Georgie’s been set up for the same scare.

Halfway through Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 2, Georgie is so overcome by a tight chest and sweats that he races to the emergency room (which is very similar to the one we saw in Young Sheldon). He tells reception he’s convinced he’s having a heart attack, which later turns out to be a panic attack caused by stress.

Georgie’s panicked and sweaty look is one we’ve seen before. Fans first saw it at the start of Young Sheldon Season 1, when George is first rushed to hospital after a heart attack. We see this play out again in Season 5.

It’s a small detail, but one that feeds into a much bigger point – George will continue to play a big part in the spinoff, even if he is dead.

Episode 2 sees both Georgie and Missy visit George’s grave, something that hasn’t been seen since Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 14.

While Missy offloads on her dad after getting in trouble at school – with it also being clear Mary has become distant – Georgie tries to find comfort and wisdom in his dad’s presence.

For George actor Lance Barber, the incorporation of his character into the Georgie & Mandy series has been “touching.”

“What I can say as a character actor is to go there and see how much George is still alive through that show, through the acknowledgment of him, through the feeling of the loss of him is just so wonderful and flattering,” he told Dexerto.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues weekly on CBS.