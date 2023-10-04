How to dress like the new Doctor Who

Every iteration of Doctor Who has always had an iconic look, so here’s the place to get some fashion inspiration.

If Doctor Who has taught us anything, it’s that the only constant is change. The classic BBC series – which is now heading onto Disney+ in the US for this upcoming season – is known for how the Doctor changes; not just in the actor that plays them, but in the companions that they have.

This means that when a new season comes along, the series may have a new showrunner, a new companion, and of course, a new Doctor, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take on the role later this year.

Now, while the Doctor tends to have an iconic singular look, one thing that sets this Doctor apart is that his wardrobe is constantly changing, which means a ton more options for cosplayers! So here’s a rundown of all the Fifteenth Doctor’s outfits we’ve seen so far, along with where you might be able to get some of these items.

Shirt & tie

BBC / Doctor Who

This is expected to be the first outfit we find the new Doctor in, though in reality it’s not really his outfit. This seems to be a dressed down version of the 10th/14th Doctor’s outfit, which you’ve probably seen or cosplayed a million times before.

This outfit is set to include a white button up shirt, gray tweed tie, suit trousers, and no doubt some converse. If you’re going to cosplay this, make sure you have all the pieces before the 60th Anniversary Specials!

Orange jumper & checked suit set

Disney+

If you’re getting into that autumnal spirit, then this outfit is definitely for you. This is set to be his first outfit (of choice) for the Doctor, as it was used as part of Gatwa”s introduction. And it’s certainly an eye-catching one, mixing bright colors and academic elements, which will no doubt evoke the character of this new Doctor. Don’t forget your wide brimmed hat.

This outfit consists of a Nanushka Alamo coat and trousers, a H&M orange jumper, some gold necklaces, and his classic Grensen Fred boots.

1960s pinstripe suit

BBC / Doctor Who

Unlike previous iterations, which have the Doctor maintaining their own style despite travelling through time, Gatwa’s Doctor seems to be getting in to the retro vibes. When travelling back to the 1960s, Gatwa not only shows this through his Tardis blue pinstripe suit, silver rings, and black boots, but he also sports an amazingly retro afro and sideburns. This is likely a look that’ll be much harder to find.

Retro polo, suit pants, & brown coat

Disney+

This outfit continues the retro vibes, even giving a 13th Doctor type feel with its colors and patterns. Also, you can’t see with the coat, but there is a deep plum or brown long sleeve shirt underneath. Overall, it’s bright and warm palette contrasts the scene it shows up in, that being a cemetery.

The outfit consists of a brown leather trench coat, some blue suit trousers, the Madcap England Capitol 60s Mod Stripe Zip Polo in Picante, and the Grenson Men’s Sneaker 51.

Regency era getup

Disney+

Yet another hard to re-create vintage style outfit, this ensemble is channelling serious Bridgeton vibes. The Doctor goes for an upper-class early 1800s getup, and elevates it by wearing his coat in a deep red velvet. The bold collar and lavish hair do also help him stand out.

As seen in the above photos, Gatwa wears a red velvet coat, short cream pants, white stockings, and black loafers suited for the time period.

Leather jacket, tank top, & kilt

This final outfit hasn’t received any official promotional photos yet, but eagle-eyed fans have already figured out what the Doctor is wearing. What makes this look stand out is its kilt, which could be a nod to Gatwa’s Scottish heritage, a Christmas episode (which is likely the episode that Gatwa is filming) or even a call-back to a previous Doctor.

The outfit consists of the Belstaff Renegade jacket, the Grenson Fred boots, a COS ribbed tank top, and what is likely a custom made tartan kilt.

That’s everything we know about Doctor Who Season 14 outfits so far. Find out more about Season 14 here, and in the meantime, check out our other TV hubs:

