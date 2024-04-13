Doctor Who casts Andor star as new Season 2 companion

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor will have not just one, but two companions in his second season, with the new cast member now confirmed.

The Doctor‘s adventures with Ruby Sunday have barely begun, but he’s already got a new companion. After Doctor Who Season 14, Gatwa will return to the screen with Millie Gibson for a second season (technically the 15th season!) — and this time, they’ll be joined by a new assistant played by Varada Sethu.

Sethu is known for appearing in the Star Wars series, Andor, where she played Cinta Kaz. Previously, she’s also appeared in Doctors, New Blood, and Annika. On the movies front, she had roles in Jurassic World Dominion and Now You See Me 2.

Sethu said [via the BBC]: “I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family — because that is what they are — for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!”

James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side — we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

It’s not the first time the Doctor has traveled with multiple companions by his side. Most recently, Jodie Whittaker’s assistant count was three, while Matt Smith’s version of the Time Lord was accompanied by Amy and Rory, more often than not.

It was confirmed early on that Millie Gibson would not be sticking around for a longer tenure as Ruby Sunday. With Varada Sethu lined up to take her spot, it makes sense that the long-running sci-fi adventure would bring her into the mix as soon as possible.

