Dear David – Release date, cast, plot, & more

Dear David, the new Buzzfeed themed horror movie, is set to terrify audiences later this year. Here’s everything we know so far.

When it comes to horror, art will often reflect life. Every time something profoundly scary has happened to us, we might think, “This would make a good scary movie!” Well that it the basis for upcoming film, Dear David.

From BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate Films, this is a film based on a series of tweets from an ex-Buzzfeed worker, though those who know the tale may have a hard time figuring out if it’s true or not.

There had been rather little information regarding the movie all the way through its production, but thankfully the gates seemed to have opened somewhat. So here’s everything we know about Dear David so far.

Dear David is set to release on October 13, 2023.

While this date is perfect for a spooky Halloween watch, it does put the movie in competition with another horror flick, The Exorcist: Believer.

Dear David cast: Who is working on the movie?

The current official cast list for Dear David is as follows:

Augustus Prew as Adam Ellis

Justin Long as Bryce

Andrea Bang as Evelyn

Jarrett Siddal as the adult version of David

As for behind the camera, John McPhail is set to direct, and Mike Van Waes and Evan Turner are writing the screenplay adaptation.

According to Deadline, the movie’s producers include Nayson Alae-Carew, Jason Moring, Richard Alan Reid, and Charlotte Walsh.

Dear David trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer was released for Dear David on July 19, which you can watch below:

Dear David plot: What is happening in the movie?

Dear David follows this official plot, “A social media content creator becomes haunted by the ghost of a boy possessed by a demonic entity.” It is based on a series of tweets by ex-Buzzfeed employee Adam Ellis.

Back in 2017, a trend on twitter was posting a series of tweets to create an exciting gripping story – similar to 2020 tweet-turned film Zola – and amongst the crowd, Dear David managed to stand out due to its terrifying nature.

Adam Ellis began tweeting about how his apartment was haunted by the ghost of a young boy, who was becoming increasingly more hostile. Ellis provided video and photographic evidence, which only added to the terror.

Now, this tale was later revealed to be fictional, but it’s gone down as one of the most memorable twitter threads on the whole site. And according to Movie Insider, the premise of the film is pretty darn similar. Though the ending is up for interpretation, as Ellis didn’t get the chance to finish the story before BuzzFeed bought the rights. So that’s a mystery we’ll have to head to the cinemas to find out.

We will update this article as and when we get new information.

