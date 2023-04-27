Citadel cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your full guide to the cast and characters of Citadel, Prime Video’s new action-packed spy series from the Russo Brothers.

Citadel has been billed as the “debut of a landmark global franchise”, featuring an all-star cast with top talent from across the world, and executive produced by the directors of two of the biggest movies of all time: Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The first season will follow two former spies who reunite after narrowly escaping death on the job. Their memories were wiped, but they’re dragged back into the fold amid a new dangerous threat, “all while contending a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Ahead of the release of Citadel on Prime Video, here’s everyone you need to know in the show’s cast.

Citadel cast and characters

Below you’ll find a breakdown of all the major characters in Citadel and the actors who play them.

The official synopsis reads: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.

“They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.”

Mason Kane: Richard Madden

Prime Video

Richard Madden plays Mason Kane, a former Citadel spy who also had a relationship with Nadia.

“Mason is a very complicated man. The joy of this has been being able to play these two very, very different characters, but both in the same body. They are both the same man in lots of different ways, but each version of him, you pull out different aspects of humanity and who we are, as people. One of them carries a lot of scars from the past and a lot of trauma, and the other one doesn’t carry any of that baggage. He just has a whole bunch of unknown to him,” he told Collider.

Madden is best known for playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, as well as his roles in Bodyguard, Eternals, Rocketman, and 1917.

Nadia Sinh: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Nadia Sinh, another former Citadel spy who worked alongside Mason.

She also told Collider: “This show has so many layers and complexities. There’s a word that we used, right from the beginning, which was duality, for every character. Don’t believe what you see. Everything is just conceptually crazy. It’s just so exciting to be able to share it with the world. It’s been a long time in the making because it’s so ambitious. I’m very excited about it.”

Chopra Jonas has also appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, and she’s well-known for her roles in the Don and Krrish franchises.

Bernard Orlick: Stanley Tucci

Prime Video

Stanley Tucci plays Bernard Orlick, a former Citadel spy who appears to be Mason and Nadia’s handler on their missions – although there may be more to him than meets the eye.

“He’s not just the tech guy for the spy agency, he’s one of the guys who runs it. He’s also a guy who still goes out in the field and has a lot of secrets that our main characters don’t know about themselves and about Citadel and about the past. So there’s quite a bit there, and he has his own secrets that he probably keeps from himself,” he told Everything Zoomer.

Tucci is an acclaimed actor, known for his performances in The Lovely Bones, The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, Supernova, The Terminal, and Spotlight.

Dahlia Archer: Lesley Manville

Prime Video

Lesley Manville plays Dahlia Archer, a UK ambassador to the US and – at least from the outset – the main villain of the series.

“It is fun to be bad, there’s no denying it… the bad ones are always a bit more delicious to play,” she told HeyUGuys.

Manville is an Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in Phantom Thread, Another Year, The Crown, and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Abby Conroy: Ashleigh Cummings

Warner Bros.

Ashleigh Cummings plays Abby Conroy.

She has also appeared in Hounds of Love, The Goldfinch, and NOS4A2.

Anders Silje and Davik Silje: Roland Møller

Prime Video

Roland Møller plays the dual roles of Anders Silje and Davik Silje.

Møller has also starred in Atomic Blonde, Skyscaper, and Riders of Justice.

Hendrix Conroy: Caoilinn Springall

Prime Video

Caoilinn Springall plays Hendrix Conroy in the Citadel cast.

Springall is best known for her past performance in Netflix’s The Midnight Sky alongside George Clooney.

Carter Spence: Osy Ikhile

Prime Video

Osy Ikhile plays Carter Spence in the Citadel cast.

Ikhile has also starred in the ‘USS Callister’ episode of Black Mirror, The Kill Team, and The House That Jack Built.

That’s everything we know about the cast of Citadel. You can check out more of our TV & movies coverage here.