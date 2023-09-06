Captain America 4 explains why Sam Wilson has been absent from the MCU

Captain America 4 is set to explain why Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, has not been present in the current MCU.

When one thinks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, the image they conjure usually involves the original six Avengers but, more specially Captain America.

Captain America, or Steve Rogers, was the leader of the Avengers team in the MCU since their 2012 team up movie and continued to be in the position until Avengers: Endgame when he passed the shield to his friend Sam Wilson.

Article continues after ad

However, though Sam full took up the mantle in his solo show The Falcon and the Winter Solider, fans haven’t seen or heard from the character in the modern MCU. And it seems like his new film — Captain America: Brave New World — will explain why no one has seen him.

Article continues after ad

Politics sidelined Sam Wilson’s Captain America

According to reliable Marvel scooper CanWeGetSomeToast, Captain America 4 will explain why Sam Wilson hasn’t been seen or heard from since his solo show.

Article continues after ad

CanWeGetSomeToast recently tweeted out the Marvel tip stating: “Where is Captain America in the MCU?” The answer to that question can be found in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. To put it simply, he’s been benched.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

President Ross thinks Sam’s time as ‘Captain America’ is better suited for publicity, while Sam KNOWS he’s meant to be in the field. And that is just the tip of the iceberg to their conflict…”

It’s not entirely surprising that President Ross would want to sideline Sam as he was a huge supporter of the Sokovia Accords — a set of legal documents designed gave the government total oversight over any enhanced individuals public actions and the main conflict in Captain America: Civil War.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This conflict could be one of the issues that will arise in Captain America 4 and lead Sam to face off with President Ross as he tries to claim his agency to be a hero once more.

You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

Shazam 2 | The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4