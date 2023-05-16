Captain America 4: Who is Seth Rollins playing in New World Order?

Here’s everything we know about Seth Rollins’ character in Captain America: New World Order

The last time Marvel fans saw Captain America (Chris Evans) on the big screen was back in 2016 in the final film of his trilogy Captain America: Civil War. Though we did see Evans again for the finales of the Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, he said he would not be returning to the role for future films.

The torch to be Captain America was then passed to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in his spin-off Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Solider. The end of the series saw Sam embrace his new identity as the country’s hero and gear up for his new role for future films.

Article continues after ad

As production on Captain America 4 has begun, fans have gotten a glimpse of different cast members on set, and this week wrestling fans got a treat as WWE champion Seth Rollins was spotted on set in costume. So, here’s everything we know about Seth Rollins’ role in Captain America: New World Order.

Will Rollins be playing a hero or a villain?

It’s alleged that Rollins will be part of the villain team that will be the main antagonist of the film.

Rollins, who has been wrestling professionally since 2006 and won over eight WWE championships, will be joining a long line of wrestlers turned action movie stars, following in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista. Though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, fans have speculated that Rollins will be a member of the Serpent Society, a team of Captain America’s villains from the comics.

Article continues after ad

The Serpent Society is one of the more successful teams of villains who formed in response to the success that the Avengers and Fantastic Four found in society. It has a long list of members including Black Mamba, Diamondback, King Cobra, and Viper. From the limited pictures and videos of Rollins on set in costume, he could be playing a gender-swapped Anaconda, a super-strong mercenary who was originally a woman in the comics.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, entertainment writer and critic Jeff Sneider revealed that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the Director of the CIA introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, will be backing the Serpent Society in her quest to recover a metal just as powerful as Wakanda’s vibranium.

Article continues after ad

Val’s partnership with the Serpent Society could be a continuation of her quest to further the US’s stash of weapons in the globe arms race highlighted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Val is an arm of the government, Rollins’ villainous character would be at the mercy of the United States instead of being a part of an independent organization.

Marvel

This wouldn’t be the first time Val would be a part of a super-powered team, as she will be making an appearance in Thunderbolts, a group of anti-heroes. The team is made up of Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, Ghost, Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Val.

Article continues after ad

While there is no official Captain America 4 plot summary, there’s a chance New World Order’s events could closely tie into Thunderbolts. Val and Sam are the main connections to both movies as she’s backing both groups and Sam is best friends with Bucky Barnes. The theme of the global arms race could impact both films and maybe even see the two groups, along with the Serpent Society, come head to head. Marvel fans will just have to stay patient and see what happens in 2024.

That’s everything we know about Seth Rollins’ character in Captain America: New World Order, but be sure to check back here for more updates. In the meantime, check out more of our Captain America 4 coverage in the hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Captain America 4 explores plot hole | Captain America 4 release date and more | Harrison Ford’s role in Captain America 4 | Tim Blake’s return to the MCU