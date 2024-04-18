Brutal pirate TV series with huge Rotten Tomatoes score comes to Netflix

One of the best shows of the 2010s has just landed on Netflix; think Pirates of the Caribbean meets Game of Thrones.

Whether it’s Stranger Things, Squid Game, or Virgin River, Netflix has produced plenty of hits. But it’s also found great success in licensing series from other streamers and broadcasters; Young Sheldon has become even more of a sensation since it was added to its library, Suits broke all sorts of records, and Killing Eve is currently third on its top 10 chart in the US.

Now, another massive series from the past decade has just arrived on Netflix’s shore: Black Sails, the gory, gripping pirate drama first released on Starz, created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine (and produced by Michael Bay). All four seasons are now available to stream on the platform, with fans eager to set sail on another re-watch and many ready to discover it for the first time.

For those who didn’t watch it during its original 2014-2017 run, the show takes place around two decades before the events of Treasure Island. It predominantly follows Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and the crew of The Walrus in the “Golden Age of Piracy.”

The opening episode’s title card explains: “In 1715 West Indies, the pirates of New Providence Island threaten maritime trade in the region. The laws of every civilized nation declare them hostis humani generis, enemies of all mankind. In response, the pirates adhere to a doctrine of their own… war against the world.”

It also stars Luke Arnold as John Silver alongside Hannah New, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Zach McGowan, Toby Schmitz, and Clara Paget.

Black Sails garnered critical acclaim across every season, achieving an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 81% (its second season even has a perfect 100% rating).

After the show’s arrival on Netflix made it to Reddit, one fan urged: “You gotta get through the first season or two, it’s a bit of a slow burn but the ending, is so, so satisfying. There’s even a whole Michael Bay episode, oh and Bear McCreary — you will not be skipping the title intro!”

Yes, there’s plenty of violence and sex, but that’s not the only reason to watch it. “From its complex characters to the intense politics and myriad of betrayals, it made a captivating watch, despite and not because of the sometimes absurd amount of nudity and hot people on screen,” another wrote.

Black Sails is on Netflix now. You can also find out what other TV shows are streaming this month, and other binge-worthy series you should add to your watch list.