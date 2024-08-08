Why is Jane the Virgin leaving Netflix? Removal explained

Inhale… exhale… because Jane the Virgin is leaving Netflix soon, and fans are devastated. So, why is it being removed from the streaming platform?

It’s likely a source of frustration for Netflix that some of its highest-performing titles are the ones it’s simply acquired; for example, The Super Mario Bros Movie has sat in its top 10 chart for the entirety of 2024, while Suits took on a new lease of life when it dropped on the streamer.

However, it’s even worse for viewers. The most annoying thing about the streaming boom is the lack of permanence on any one platform (Netflix has even shopped out its own titles, like The Power of the Dog).

New movies and TV shows come and go, and Jane the Virgin is the latest casualty – so, what’s the deal?

Jane the Virgin removal explained

Jane the Virgin is leaving Netflix because the platform didn’t renew its deal with The CW, meaning its programming is now up for grabs for other streamers.

The CW

The partnership between Netflix and the CW dated back to 2011, ensuring the platform would get first access to completed seasons after they’d aired on TV. It worked for both sides: if shows didn’t fetch large viewership, they’d gain extra exposure on Netflix.

Here’s the thing: Jane the Virgin should be the least of your concerns. The deal wasn’t strictly with the CW – it was between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, who wants its other titles back for its own streaming service, Max.

Friends left US Netflix in 2020, but it’ll be leaving other territories like the UK eventually, we just don’t know when.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Jane the Virgin could find its way back to Netflix, it’s just a matter of the company bidding for the streaming rights like everyone else.

When is it leaving?

Jane the Virgin will leave Netflix on September 6, 2024, according to the streaming platform, which lists its final day to watch it as September 5.

That means you have 29 days to watch all five seasons (that’s 99 episodes of TV… light work, if you ask me).

“They’re taking Jane the Virgin off Netflix I should just die,” one user tweeted. “Netflix you raggedy b*tch if you take Jane the Virgin off I’m canceling my subscription,” another wrote.

“I’m about to get off Netflix! Who told y’all to get rid of Jane the Virgin?! First Gossip Girl now this,” a third posted.

The series, a satirical telenovela created by Jennie Snyder Urman, stars Gina Rodriguez as the titular Jane, a devout young woman who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination.

If you’re after more binge-worthy TV, check out our guide to the new TV shows streaming this month.