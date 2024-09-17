Brutal K-drama hailed as “Netflix’s most underrated TV show” and you can binge it all now

If you’re struggling to find something to watch on Netflix, look no further: this K-drama is only eight episodes long and one of the most underrated TV shows on the platform.

We’ve all been there: you sink further and further into your couch, flicking through the carousels of Netflix’s categories with glossy-eyed indifference at everything you see. Before you know it, you’ve spent too long trying to decide and it’s time to go to bed.

It’s hard to pick a new movie or a TV show to binge, especially with so many streaming services vying for your attention.

Make it easy for yourself: according to people on Reddit, My Name is one of the best K-dramas on Netflix, and you can watch the whole thing right now.

The series follows Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee), who devotes herself to vengeance after witnessing her father’s murder.

“She trains in hand-to-hand combat under Choi Mu-jin (Park Hee-soon), a powerful crime boss and close friend of her father, and eventually becomes a mole on the police force. Now a rookie cop with the narcotics unit, Ji-woo hunts down her father’s killer while helping Mu-jin evade the police,” the official synopsis reads.

It’s been hailed as a “hidden gem”, with viewers praising the chemistry between the lead stars, the choreography in the fight scenes, and the ’80s-esque synth music.

“It’s much closer to a Korean TV Version of Infernal Affairs/The Departed than Squid Game. With that said both those movies have high critical acclaim and My Name takes it and gives it its own spin,” one viewer also wrote.

Sadly, there’s been no news of a second season, so if you end up watching My Name, make peace with the likely reality that the story ends there.

In the meantime, check out everything we know about Squid Game Season 2 and Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, and find other TV shows streaming this month.