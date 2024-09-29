“Phenomenal” K-drama with excellent Rotten Tomatoes score climbs Netflix charts

If you’re looking for a new K-drama to get stuck into, Season 2 of an acclaimed horror series has just arrived on Netflix.

Thankfully, there’s always plenty of new TV shows added to the streaming service every month, and many of them are K-dramas and non-English language stories.

On September 27, Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature landed on the platform. Since then, the mystery series has climbed its way up the charts, landing on the number 10 spot at the time of writing.

Set in 1945, Gyeongseong Creature is a drama that takes place during the occupation of Gyeongseong (Seoul) by the Imperial Chinese Army.

As the occupation takes place, a group of rebels come together to fight against the army and the strange monsters they’ve created as a result of human experiments.

Gyeongseong Creature is currently sitting at 92%, with critics likening the show to some of the most prestigious US dramas of its kind. The touch of human drama and horror is also highly praised.

The series was also in the charts when the first season arrived in 2023, earning the number three spot on the Global Top 10 list.

Season 2, which includes a major time jump into modern day, is proving to be a hit among most fans.

As one X user wrote: “And once again Gyeongseong Creature S2 was Han Sohee’s acting masterclass. It’s overwhelming how she has ability to absolutely blow you away. every single time.”

“I’m so pleasantly surprised how Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 turned out to be so much better than Season 1,” said another. “To the point that S2 has become my favorite drama and performance by Han Sohee so far…the whole cast & production team did such a phenomenal job.”

