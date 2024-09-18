One Piece live-action reveals first look at Drum Island in Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is currently in production, and fans have just been given the first live-action glimpse of Drum Island, one of the most important places in the story.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, following the adventures of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy. He wants to become the Pirate King and get the legendary, titular treasure.

One Piece Season 2 will continue his journey as he enters the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure. Oda is once again overseeing the production as the Executive Director.

Article continues after ad

The first look at Drum Island was revealed as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event. This is the place where the Straw Hats meet Chopper for the first time. He’s a reindeer with the power of the Human-Human Fruit and the doctor of the crew. However, the community is divided over how the island looks. While some think it’s amazing, others are unhappy with the CGI.

Article continues after ad

“This looks great. I’m excited,” wrote one fan.

Article continues after ad

“Reverse mountain, whiskey peak, little garden, and drum are all gonna go hard,” another posted.

Another fan complained, “If it was an anime background sure, but this is live action, the overreliance on sh*t CGI is massive.”

In August, Oda shared a major update about Season 2, revealing that it will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. The fact that it won’t include Arabasta Arc means it will adapt fewer chapters than expected.

Article continues after ad

However, the bright side is that the pacing won’t be too fast. Arabasta is the second saga of the story. The first season covers all East Blue arcs except Loguetown.

For more from Netflix’s One Piece live-action, check out our list of the arcs likely to be adapted in Season 2 and 10 major differences between anime and live-action.