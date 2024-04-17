She’s the bad girl you just can’t help but fancy — but does Villanelle actually die in Killing Eve? Here’s the lowdown.

Some villains introduce themselves with flawless fashion, impeccable accents, or a great sense of humor — but Killing Eve’s Villanelle (Jodie Comer) ticks all of the boxes.

Now on Netflix, Killing Eve follows a Russian assassin who goes rogue on dangerously crazy missions. She’s actively pursued by MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), and the two develop an unusual affection for each other.

It’s something fans willed to happen over the course of its four seasons, and when it finally did, disaster struck. But did Villanelle actually die in Killing Eve?

Does Villanelle die in Killing Eve?

Yes, in the Season 4 finale, Villanelle is shot by a sniper, falling into the River Thames.

BBC

Netflix fans, get ready to relive this one all over again. When Eve and Villanelle escape in Season 4 Episode 8 of Killing Eve, the pair connect on a new romantic level — even having their first kiss. Eve convinces Villanelle to help her, following Carolyn to a meeting place supposedly organized by The Twelve.

Hélène then receives a message that the meeting place has changed to a wedding party on a boat, which Eve and Villanelle manage to board. Villanelle takes out members of the Twelve while Eve distracts them. Straight after, Villanelle is shot by a sniper, who saves Eve by shielding her. The two fall into London’s River Thames, with Villanelle sinking to the bottom as the blood pours. Eve surfaces distraught, while Carolyn watches on.

Why do Killing Eve fans hate Season 4?

Killing Eve fans believe that Season 4 is “bad” thanks to its writing, plot holes, and excess of characters.

BBC

After Villanelle’s death in the Season 4 finale, it’s safe to say that fans were absolutely fuming. Rotten Tomatoes still confirms this two years on, with its Tomatometer score at 53%, while its audience score trails at 30%.

Cassondra Feltus at Black Girl Nerds wrote: “We’ve grown accustomed to queer characters dying on screen, especially ones in relationships. Keeping these women apart for the majority of the series, giving the characters (and fans) what they want, and then ripping it away is such a tired trope.”

Jonn Elledge at the New Statesman agreed: “Instead of something small but perfectly formed, Killing Eve has become one of those programs that seems mainly to inspire the response, ‘Oh are they still making that?'”

Chelsea Steiner at The Mary Sue added: “With only eight episodes in the series, it’s time to stop idling and hit the gas pedal. And new characters and errant plot threads only hinder what should be the driving force of the series, namely the Eve and Villanelle relationship.”

