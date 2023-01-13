The Bear Season 2 confirmed for 2023 release

Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, the team responsible for The Bear have announced plans for the show’s return with Season 2 in 2023.

The Bear was one of the surprise TV hits of 2022, receiving critical acclaim and a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and becoming one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

The premise was simple: a celebrated chef returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop. But the scripting, acting, and direction was superb, the show deftly combining comedy, drama, and a surprising amount of suspense.

The show’s star was rewarded this week, with Jeremy Allen White winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy). And while doing interviews for those awards, The Bear’s makers revealed that the show is returning this year.

When will The Bear return?

Season 2 of The Bear will launch in Summer 2023. The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter tour, and reported by Decider.

The season will be 10 episodes long, which is two more than Season 1. The scripts have already been written, although shooting is yet to start.

According to Decider, “Season 2 will pick up after the events of Season 1 with the team trying to start a new restaurant. This new installment will be conscious of the gentrification of the River North area of Chicago as they attempt to open the new eatery, The Bear.”

Season 2 will be “lighter” than Season 1

Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo – who share showrunning duties on The Bear – say that proceedings will be lighter in Season 2.

“I think in terms of tone and heading into Season 2, we were really lucky in that we had a solid map of what was going to happen in Season 2 even before we were done shooting Season 1,” said Storer. “It was nice to not have to react to anything we’ve heard about the show or read about the show.”

Calo added: “I also think that going into Season 2 we found ourselves leaning into the lighter side, in terms of a writing perspective.”

The Bear will return in the summer. In the meantime this is everything we know about some other forthcoming seasons…

