Will there be a Barry Season 5? Bill Hader’s pitch-black dramedy has returned to HBO, but will there be a fifth season?

Barry, co-created by Alec Berg and Hader, follows a hitman tired of killing people; it’s not the guilt, it’s the boredom. During a “work” trip to off someone for the Chechen mob, he falls into an acting class and – despite the fact he’s bad at it, at least at first – finds his passion.

The story has evolved, but the central questions ultimately remain the same: can Barry ever be redeemed for his horrible actions, will he get away with ruining the lives of so many, or is he rightfully doomed to spend his days regretting everything he’s done?

Season 4 picks up with Barry in prison after that ice-cold double-cross in the past season’s finale – so, will his story continue into Season 5?

Will there be a Barry Season 5?

No, there won’t be a Barry Season 5, because the show is ending with its fourth season.

The moment Barry was apprehended by the SWAT team, fans started suspecting that the next season could close the curtain on his story. Sure enough, Hader confirmed it in an interview with Variety earlier this year.

As Berg and Hader pieced the script together, “a very clear ending presented itself… [but] we didn’t want to admit it to ourselves, you know what I mean,” he said.

“To me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry – and there’s so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards.”

“You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

Barry Season 4 premieres on HBO on April 16. Check out our other coverage here.