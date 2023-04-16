How many episodes are there in Barry Season 4? HBO release schedule

Barry Season 4 is the end of the road for Bill Hader’s hitman – here’s how many episodes to expect from the final season and their release schedule on HBO.

Barry, which Hader co-created with Alec Berg, follows a Marine-turned-assassin who becomes so fed up with his life of killing that he pursues a new, unexpected passion in LA: acting. It turns out a pathological liar and psychopath has an affinity for the art of pretending to be someone else.

We’ve seen him go up against (and befriend) the Chechen mob, massacre a home full of mobsters, kill people close to him just to protect himself, and in Season 3, he slowly lost control and ended up getting caught by the police.

Soon, the series will come to an end – so, here’s how many episodes you can expect from Barry Season 4 and when they’ll all be released on HBO.

How many episodes in Barry Season 4?

There are eight episodes in Barry Season 4.

Unfortunately, just like House of the Dragon, Succession, and The Last of Us, all of the episodes won’t be available to binge at the same time. Below you’ll find the full release schedule for the new season:

Episode 1: ‘yikes’ – April 16

Episode 2: ‘bestest place on earth’ – April 16

Episode 3: April 23

Episode 4: April 30

Episode 5: May 7

Episode 6: May 14

Episode 7: May 21

Episode 8: May 28

Yes, you read correctly: fans can look forward to a double-bill to kick off the season. But they shouldn’t be too excited about seeing much more of Barry after Episode 8, because the show is officially coming to an end.

“To me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry – and there’s so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards,” he told Variety.

“You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

Barry Season 4 premieres on HBO on April 16. Check out our other coverage here.