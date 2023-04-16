How to watch Barry Season 4 – what time is it on HBO?

Barry Season 4, the fourth and final curtain call for Bill Hader’s hit show, is nearly here – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll hit HBO and streaming.

Barry first premiered in 2018, starring Hader as the titular Marine-turned-hitman who hits a bit of a slump in his life of contract killing, moving from hit to hit without remorse or anyone to spend time with, except his uncle.

On a “business” trip to LA to kill someone for the Chechen mafia, he accidentally ends up in a small-time acting class and gets the bug for the stage. He tries to leave his career as an assassin to pursue his passion, but he can’t seem to overcome his past or escape who he is.

Ahead of the premiere of Barry Season 4, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time the new episodes will drop on HBO and streaming.

Barry Season 4 will premiere with a double bill on Sunday, April 16.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on HBO and other platforms, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Time zone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 10pm March 12 US Central Time Zone 9pm March 12 US Mountain Time Zone 8pm March 12 US Western Time Zone 7pm March 12 Alaska Daylight Time 6pm March 12 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 4pm March 12 Brasilia Standard Time 11pm March 12 India Standard Time 7:30am March 13 Eastern European Time 5am March 13 Central European Time 4am March 13 UK Time 3am March 13 Western European Time 3am March 13 New Zealand Standard Time 2pm March 13

As for where you can watch it, Barry will be available on HBO and HBO Max (soon to become Max) in the US, but it’s not the same for other locations. You can find a list of countries and their respective platforms below:

US: HBO and HBO Max

Canada: Crave

UK: Sky Comedy and Sky on demand

France: Amazon Prime

Australia: Binge

New Zealand: Neon

Italy: Sky Comedy and Sky on demand

Switzerland: Sky Comedy and Sky on demand

Germany: Sky Comedy and Sky on demand

Austria: Sky Comedy and Sky on demand

It will come straight after Succession on Sunday nights, if you’re looking to sit down for back-to-back prestige TV (you’ll regret it if you don’t).

Barry Season 4 premieres on April 16 in the US and April 17 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.