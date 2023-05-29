Will there be a Barry Season 4 Episode 9?

Is there a Barry Season 4 Episode 9? Bill Hader’s incredible series just reached the eighth episode of its fourth and final season, but will there be a ninth?

In our review of the latest episode, we called it “cruelly, hilariously unjust, and therein lies its genius; in other words, ‘oh wow.'”

We last saw Barry after he’d awoken in Jim Moss’ garage, having seen visions of his son, Gene, and the beach full of all the people he’d killed over the years. He briefly passed out, but a call from NoHo Hank raised his blood pressure: he has Sally and John, and Barry needs to save them.

Of course, there’s more at play: Fuches has Hank in the palm of his hand after two failed attempts to wipe out his men, and Gene has stumbled into the center of a renewed investigation into Janice’s murder – so, will there be an Episode 9 of Barry Season 4?

Where is Barry Season 4 Episode 9?

Bad news, Barry fans: there is no Episode 9 in Season 4, because it doesn’t exist.

This won’t necessarily be a shock to those who’ve watched Episode 8, given what happens. Also, Bill Hader confirmed this would be the final season from the outset.

He told Variety: “A lot of people after last season were like, ‘Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.’

“But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards.”

Don’t bank on Hader returning for a fifth season or any spinoffs, either. After getting comfy in the director’s seat the past two seasons, he’s ready to take on his own picture. “I’d like to make a movie,” he told Men’s Health.

“I’d like to make something that’s an hour-and-a-half, so that’s, like, the equivalent of three episodes, and just focus on that amount of time.”

Barry Seasons 1-4 are streaming on HBO now. Check out the rest of our coverage below:

