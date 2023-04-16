Barry Season 4 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Barry Season 4, the fourth and final season of Bill Hader’s incredible HBO dramedy.

It started with a hitman looking for some direction. Four seasons later, Barry is behind bars, and he’s ready for his breakout role.

Co-created by Alec Berg and Hader, the show revolves around the titular assassin and his hilarious, often collateral-heavy efforts to leave the world of killing to become an actor.

Season 4 is poised to be the darkest chapter yet, and it’ll close the curtain on one of the best shows on TV – so, here’s everyone you need to know in the Barry cast.

Contents

Barry Season 4 cast and characters

In the new season, we find Barry behind bars after that jaw-dropping double cross in the Season 3 finale. Meanwhile, NoHo Hank and Cristobal plan out their future together, Gene enjoys the spotlight, and Sally tries to piece her life back together, even if it’s built into something new.

Below you’ll find a full rundown of all the major characters in the cast of Barry Season 4. Warning, there will be some spoilers for the first three seasons.

Barry Berkman: Bill Hader

HBO

Bill Hader plays Barry Berkman, a former Marine-turned-assassin who tries to give up contract killing for a career as an actor. While finding stunning, terrifying depth in the character, he’s also stepped up behind the camera over the years, serving as this season’s sole director.

Article continues after ad

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a press release.

Hader rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and he’s known for roles in Superbad, It Chapter Two, and Trainwreck.

Sally Reed: Sarah Goldberg

HBO

Sarah Goldberg plays Sally Reed, a student in Gene Cousineau’s class who wants fortune, fame, and glory as an actor. She managed to get her own series in Season 3, but it was canceled, and we find her in Season 4 as her life is falling apart.

Article continues after ad

Goldberg has been nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the show, and she’s also known for roles in The Night House, The Report, and Rogue Agent.

Gene Cousineau: Henry Winkler

HBO

Henry Winkler plays Gene Cousineau, a failed actor who runs an acting class in Los Angeles. He took Barry under his wing in Season 1, but the third season put them at odds with each other after Barry’s shocking actions came to light.

Winkler’s most iconic role was playing Fonzie in Happy Days, but he’s also starred in Scream, Click, and The Waterboy.

Article continues after ad

Monroe Fuches: Stephen Root

HBO

Stephen Root plays Monroe Fuches, Barry’s uncle and handler who helped him become a hitman when he came home from Afghanistan. He loves his nephew, but he has a funny way of showing it, often betraying him for protection or money.

Root has starred in the likes of Get Out, Dodgeball, No Country for Old Men, Boardwalk Empire, and Succession.

NoHo Hank: Anthony Carrigan

HBO

Anthony Carrigan plays NoHo Hank, a member of the Chechen mafia in LA who leaps to the top of the food chain after Season 1. Instead of going to war with other factions, he falls in love with a Bolivian gangster and, despite a few fallouts and attempted murders, maintains a strong friendship with Barry.

Article continues after ad

Carrigan has also been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the show, as well as starring as Victor Zsasz in Gotham and appearing in Fatherhood and Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Cristobal Sifuentes: Michael Irby

HBO

Michael Irby plays Cristobal Sifuentes, the head of the Bolivian operation in LA and NoHo Hank’s lover. However, their relationship put a black mark against his name, and NoHo had to rescue him from Bolivia.

Irby has also appeared in Mayans M.C., Flightplan, The Expanse, and SEAL Team.

Article continues after ad

Jim Moss: Robert Wisdom

HBO

Robert Wisdom made his debut as Jim Moss in Season 3, the father of Janice Moss seeking justice for his daughter’s murder. He’s a formidable figure, always going by the book but rarely allowing someone to leave his presence unscathed.

Wisdom also starred as Howard “Bunny” Colvin in The Wire, as well as appearing in Prison Break, Supernatural, Happy Town, and Burn Notice.

Barry Season 4 Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 16. Check out the rest of our coverage here.