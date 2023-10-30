Who doesn’t love a literary adaptation turned into a period drama? Netflix users are being taken back to World War II with the cast of All the Light We Cannot See.

Adapted from the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See has gone on to become one of Netflix‘s most hotly anticipated releases of the year.

The show’s synopsis reads “The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”

With the limited series compiling the novel’s 500 pages into four episodes, here’s everything you need to know about the featured cast of All the Light We Cannot See.

All the Light We Cannot See cast: All actors & characters

Below you can find a full list of actors and characters in the All the Light We Cannot See cast.

The series has been directed by Shawn Levy, who is also known for his work on Night at the Museum, Free Guy, and the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Watch a full trailer for the limited series below:

Marie-Laure: Aria Mia Loberti

Netflix

Marie-Laure is a blind French girl and serves as the show’s main character. She is sheltered but also brave, self-reliant, and resourceful.

This is Aria Mia Loberti’s first main role.

Werner: Louis Hofmann

Netflix

Werner is a German soldier whose path also brings him to France in the All the Light We Cannot See cast. He is a kindhearted and intelligent young man who is highly motivated to learn.

Louis Hofmann has previously appeared in Dark, The Forger, and Center of My World.

Sergeant Major Reinhold: Lars Eidinger

Netflix

Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel is the villain of the All the Light We Cannot See cast, who is driven by ambition to succeed and a desire for power. He quickly climbs the ranks of the Nazi party thanks to his skills as a gemologist.

Lars Eidinger has been in Babylon Berlin since 2017, with additional appearances in The Last Execution and Persian Lessons.

Etienne LeBlanc: Hugh Laurie

Netflix

Etienne is a recluse following WW1 trauma, living only with his housekeeper Madame Manec. Etienne and Madame happily welcome Marie-Laure and Daniel into their home.

Hugh Laurie is best known for roles in House, Blackadder, and The Night Manager.

Daniel LeBlanc: Mark Ruffalo

Netflix

Daniel LeBlanc is Marie Laure’s father in the All the Light We Cannot See cast. He is selflessly devoted to his daughter and teaches her himself.

Mark Ruffalo is fresh from his appearance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, with better-known roles in 13 Going on 30 and The Avengers.

Madame Manec: Marion Bailey

Netflix

Madame Manec serves as the housekeeper of recluse Etienne LeBlanc.

Marion Bailey has previously starred in Meantime and Mr. Turner.

Jutta: Luna Wedler

Netflix

Jutta is Werner’s brother in the All the Light We Cannot See cast.

Luna Wedler has appeared in Blue My Mind and Close to the Horizon.

Frank Volkheimer: Corin Silva

Frank is a German boy in the All the Light We Cannot See cast who attends school with Werner and later serves alongside him in the German war effort.

Corin Silva has previously been in SAS Rogue Heroes and Boiling Point.

James Dryden, Jakob Diehl, Nell Sutton, Andrea Deck, Rose Hilal, Elizabeth Dulau, Sarah Crowden, Bernd Hölscher, Rhashan Stone, and Maggie Daniels also all have minor roles within the All the Light We Cannot See cast.

All the Light We Cannot See comes to Netflix on November 2. You can also check out our other Netflix hubs below:

