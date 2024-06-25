Netflix users blast “trash” series description, but it could be for a reason

Netflix is coming under fire for its “trash” description of All the Light We Cannot See, but some fans think there could be method to the seeming madness.

When we’re looking for a new binge worthy TV show, it stands to reason that viewers want to know what it’s about. However, Netflix has been slammed by users for a “trash” series description that doesn’t do what it should.

Limited series All the Light We Cannot See is an adaptation of the acclaimed book – but you wouldn’t know that from reading its streaming service synopsis.

Taking to Reddit, fans have called Netflix out for the description, which reads: “Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie star alongside Louis Hofmann and Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in this limited series directed by Shawn Levy.”

“They have quite a few descriptions like this and I hate it completely,” one fan weighed in, while a second agreed, “The most descriptive description that has ever described.”

Despite the lack of context, some fans think that Netflix words descriptions like that for a specific reason – if the series itself is less than favorable, then sell the user on who’s in it.

“That’s code for ‘it’s sh** but we paid for big names so watch it please,'” a third mused, while a fourth fan posted, “I don’t usually watch any show if the description is like that. I automatically assume the story is trash so they mentioned the artists instead.”

Another added, “The plot is bad, so please watch because of the star cast instead.”

Looking at the reviews for All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix users are likely onto something. The limited series was panned by critics, and is currently sporting a 27% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Alison Herman of Variety said, “Knight and Levy aim for an uplifting, inspirational tale of connection that transcends division, distance, and prejudice, but instead deliver a flat, jumbled story that lacks the desired effect.”

Brian Lowry of CNN agreed, “Everything about All the Light We Cannot See screams prestige, which makes the lifelessness of this four-part Netflix limited series more pronounced. Handsomely done and strangely hopeful, it has all the hallmarks of an ambitious misfire.”

With this in mind, it’s safe to say that Netflix’s questionable descriptions might actually be working, given that All the Light We Cannot See is now one of the platform’s most thumbed-up shows.

