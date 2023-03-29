The Mandalorian: Who is Zeb? Star Wars Rebels character explained

Star Wars fans were reintroduced to an old face in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian: Zeb, a character last seen in the Rebels series – but who is he?

The Mandalorian has enjoyed sprinkling characters from the franchise’s past into its adventures, like Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Boba Fett in Season 2. In last week’s chapter, Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best appeared as Kelleran Beq, the Jedi who saved Grogu during Order 66.

In Episode 5, Greef Karga appeals to New Republic officer and X-wing pilot Carson Teva after Gorian Shard and his pirates attack Nevarro and force its residents to evacuate.

In a brief scene, we see Teva chatting to Zeb, an old character from Star Wars Rebels – here’s what you need to know.

Who is Zeb in The Mandalorian?

Zeb, full name Garazeb Orrelios, was a Lasat rebel who manned the Ghost star ship. He’s played by Steve Blum, who reprised his role in The Mandalorian.

As per Star Wars’ website, his bio reads: “Meet the muscle of the Ghost team. Garazeb ‘Zeb’ Orrelios was a cunning Lasat honor guard who adopted the cause of rebellion against the Empire.

“Despite his hulking frame, Zeb was actually highly-educated and articulate. Still, he loved beating up stormtroopers, who he nicknamed ‘bucket heads.'”

Zeb was one of the few Lasat to survive the destruction of his homeworld at the hands of the Empire. This motivated him to fight back and take part in several missions against Imperial forces, eventually joining the Lothal rebel cell led by the Twi’lek Hera Syndulla and the Jedi Kanan Jarrus.

He developed a surprising friendship with Imperial Security Bureau Agent Alexsandr Kallus, whom he was forced to team up with on the icy moon of Bahryn, leading Kallus to defect and join the rebellion.

Zeb has faced off against the likes of Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Inquisitors, and Grand Admiral Thrawn – and the latter of whom was teased in the first episode of Season 3 with purrgil.

After fighting in the Galactic Civil War, “Zeb took Kallus along the secret hyperspace path to the planet Lira San. It was then that Kallus realized he hadn’t destroyed the Lasat people, and that they were thriving on this new world. A world where he was welcomed as one of them,” Sabine Wren earlier explained.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-5 are streaming on Disney+ now. Check out our other coverage here.