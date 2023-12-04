Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni just sparked controversy by suggesting that anyone in the Star Wars universe can learn to be Jedi.

This seemingly goes against the grain of decades’ worth of Star Wars canon, which portrays the Jedi Knights’ mystical connection to the Force as a rare gift.

That said, it does track with Sabine Wren’s (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) journey to becoming a Jedi in Filoni’s Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

Here, Sabine is shown overcoming her innate lack of Force sensitivity through her training under Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), indicating that effort trumps natural ability in a galaxy far, far away.

Dave Filoni divides Star Wars fans by saying anyone can be a Jedi

Filoni essentially confirmed this to be the case in a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

Addressing Sabine unlocking her Jedi potential, Filoni argued that existing Star Wars continuity backed up this development. “If you pay attention to the films…you understand that the Force is an energy field created by all living things,” he explained. “But…it takes time and commitment [to become a Jedi].”

However, not all Star Wars fans are on board with Filoni’s interpretation of the canon. “The Force doesn’t work that way, Dave,” posted one X user. “Sure we have that energy field around us but it takes good genetics and training for one to harness it.”

“The Force is in all living things, but not everyone has a high midi–chlorian count like the Jedi and Sith do,” opined another. “If what Filoni is saying is true, then why didn’t the Empire or the Rebellion teach and train their armies to wield the Force?”

Yet Filoni’s open-door Jedi recruitment policy had its supporters, too. “Every single living being is a part of and in tune with the Force,” wrote a proponent of the showrunner’s stance. “Some just have a natural talent greater than others do, and those children are chosen by the Jedi. Ever since Obi-Wan first told Luke about the Force this has been clear. Idk why anyone would take issue with this.”

Some even invoked Star Wars creator George Lucas himself in their defense of Filoni, citing an old interview where Lucas declared “everybody” could potentially use the Force.

Lucasfilm appoints Dave Filoni as Chief Creative Officer

Love it or loathe it, fans will need to learn to live with Filoni’s take on who’s eligible for Jedi Knighthood. Lucasfilm recently appointed him its Chief Creative Officer, so his is the deciding opinion on all things Star Wars going forward.

That said, Filoni downplayed the authoritative nature of his new role after Lucasfilm made it public. “I’m not telling people what to do,” he said. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

For all the latest Star Wars content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.