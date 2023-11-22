Ahsoka: Dave Filoni addresses future of Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll

Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni just hinted at what’s next for the late Ray Stevenson’s character, Baylan Skoll, following the Disney+ show’s finale.

Stevenson portrayed Baylan, a fallen Jedi, throughout Ahsoka’s eight-episode run. He initially served as one of the Star Wars show’s primary antagonists, before taking a back seat to Lars Mikkelsen’s Thrawn.

That said, Baylan was nevertheless responsible for one of the most memorable moments of the Ahsoka finale’s epilogue. Here, the Jedi-turned-mercenary is seen perched atop a statue of the Mortis gods – major figures in Star Wars’ wider mythology previously introduced in the Clone Wars animated series.

This scene was seemingly designed to set up Baylan’s arc in subsequent Star Wars projects, however, Stevenson’s untimely death in May 2023 has left the fan-favorite baddie’s fate in limbo.

Dave Filoni addresses future of Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll

Filoni acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Baylan’s post-Ahsoka trajectory in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. At the same time, the showrunner also admitted that Lucasfilm has yet to make a decision about how (or even if) to move forward with the character in Stevensen’s absence.

“Obviously, there’s a story there,” Filoni said. “We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point. But I’m glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was.” He also lamented that Stevenson wasn’t around to enjoy the positive reception to his portrayal of Baylan in Ahsoka.

“I think [Stevenson] would’ve been over the moon. The big regret here is that he didn’t get to experience that,” he reflected. “I’m glad he was at Star Wars Celebration with us, that he got to see the trailer and get a taste of that from the fans. And they’ve been nothing but wonderful about Ray and the character.”

Aside from touching on Stevenson’s tragic exit from the Star Wars franchise, Filoni touched on Baylan’s potential in-universe direction, as well. According to Filoni, the shot of Baylan and the Mortis gods statue “does give you the shape of what Baylan is after” should he return.

Ahsoka’s Dave Filoni named Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer

Baylan’s destiny is one of several unresolved Star Wars narrative threads that Filoni will be in charge of, in his newly announced position as Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer. In this role, the Ahsoka showrunner will oversee all forthcoming additions to the franchise “at the inception phase.”

Despite this, Filoni made it clear to Vanity Fair that his job isn’t bossing around other Star Wars creators. “I’m not telling people what to do,” he said. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

For all the latest Star Wars content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.