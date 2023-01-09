8 Mile TV show with 50 Cent & Eminem in the works

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

50 Cent and Eminem are working together on an 8 Mile TV show, set to be a “modern version” and a “new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, starred in 8 Mile in 2002. The drama, which incorporated biographical elements of the rapper’s life, was a smash-hit with critics and fans, grossing more than $240 million at the box office.

It also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself, and the movie paved the way for 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) to star in his own biopic in 2005, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Now, 20 years after the original film, the two titans are collaborating on an 8 Mile series that will honor and explore the legacy of Eminem.

50 Cent & Eminem working on 8 Mile series

During a recent appearance on BigBoyTV, 50 Cent revealed his plans to bring 8 Mile to TV alongside Eminem. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” he said.

When asked how far along he was in development, he replied: “We’re in motion… it’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds, I’m batting 100.”

50 Cent explained that he believes the show should be there for Eminem’s “legacy… it’s important to me that they understand it,” talking about how his music opened up rap to a whole new audience.

As for where the show will pick up and what shape it will take, he didn’t provide many details – but said: “It’s a modern version… think the new version of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details. I’ll get it done.”

This comes after record producer Mike WiLL Made-It called for an 8 Mile sequel in October last year. “Eminem need to do 8 Mile 2… his story when he got the deal & shxt went up,” he tweeted.

However, just recently, Mekhi Phifer – who played Future in the movie – dismissed any demand for a follow-up. “Sometimes it’s just best to leave it alone,” he told TMZ.

“Once you make it a classic, no reason to fool around with it. It could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it, and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either.”

There are no further details regarding the 8 Mile TV show at the time of writing.

