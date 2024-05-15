TV & MoviesReality TV

Are Below Deck’s Barbie & Kyle still together? Season 11 romance explained

Barbie and Kyle Below Deck Season 11Bravo

Kyle Stillie and Barbie Pascual had a boatmance on Below Deck Season 11, and their current relationship status was revealed on Watch What Happens Live.

Stew Barbie Pascual and deckhand Kyle Stillie had feelings for each other on Below Deck Season 11, and wanted to start a boatmance on the St. David.

However, Barbie was hesitant to move forward with the relationship because she was worried that her family would judge her for dating someone they might not approve of.

On Episode 12, she decided to sleep with Kyle, and even introduced the deckhand to her mom while she was talking to her on the phone. But were they able to continue their romance off-screen?

Are Barbie & Kyle still together?

During Barbie’s Watch What Happens Live appearance on May 13, host Andy Cohen asked if she’s still dating Kyle after the season’s filming.

Barbie confirmed that she and Kyle are not together, as they were too different to maintain a long-term relationship.

However, she stated that she enjoyed watching the Below Deck scene where Kyle said he was falling in love with her.

Fans rooted for them, and compared their boatmance to the real-life story of Titanic about star-crossed lovers who can’t be together.

Barbie Pascual Below DeckBravo
Barbie Pascual is dating again after Below Deck Season 11

Is Barbie from Below Deck dating anyone?

Also during her May appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Barbie revealed that she’s not single and moved on after her breakup with Kyle.

“No, I have a boyfriend,” she said. “Super in love, actually.”

Unlike Kyle, Barbie’s new boyfriend doesn’t work in yachting and meets all of her requirements for a potential partner.

“He’s Jewish, and he wears pants,” she joked, while throwing shade at Kyle for inappropriately lifting his kilt during a crew night out.

Since it was reported that Barbie unfollowed Kyle on Instagram on April 29, fans had already assumed that their relationship didn’t last long after the charter season.

Kyle has also put himself out there and was spotted on a dating app after relocating to Minnesota.

Fans might be disappointed that Barbie and Kyle went their separate ways after Below Deck Season 11, but the crew members are finding their own happiness after being on the show.

