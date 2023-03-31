If you see a post you don’t think meets the TikTok community guidelines, you are able to report it. Here’s everything to know about how to report posts on TikTok.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps, with millions of users going on to the platform each day to scroll through the huge number of videos that are available, as well as upload some of their own.

All videos must meet TikTok’s community guidelines, and if they violate the guidelines, they are at risk of being removed.

If you see a video that you think violates the guidelines, you are also able to report it. Here’s everything to know about how to do that.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov TikTok has millions of daily users, with new content being uploaded to the app every day.

How to report a post on TikTok

If there is a video that you want to report on TikTok, just do as follows:

Open TikTok Find the video you want to report Tap and hold on the video Click the Report button (the flag icon) Follow the on-screen instructions to finish reporting the video

At a later date, you should then receive an update in your notifications section informing you of whether the video you reported was eventually removed.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

