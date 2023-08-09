If there’s an account you think is violating the TikTok community guidelines, you are able to report it. Here’s everything to know about how to report a TikTok account.

TikTok has gained immense popularity since its launch, as it allows users to create and share short videos, often accompanied by music and various filters.

Like many other social platforms, it strives to maintain a safe environment for its users. However, sometimes, users may encounter content or behavior that violates the community guidelines. That’s when reporting an account comes in.

Reporting an account is important when there’s a breach of TikTok’s policies, such as posting harmful or inappropriate content, engaging in harassment, or promoting illegal activities. By reporting, users contribute to the platform‘s safety and integrity, ensuring that it remains a positive space for all.

How to report an account on TikTok

If you see a TikTok account that you believe is violating the guidelines, here’s how you can report it:

Open TikTok. Go to the profile of the person you want to report. Press the 3-dot icon in the top right. Select Report followed by Report account. Follow the on-screen instructions provided. Tap Submit to send your report.

TikTok’s moderation team will review your report and take appropriate action based on their findings. If they find your report is warranted, the account will be warned, banned temporarily, or taken down.

Remember, reporting should always be done responsibly. Use this tool when you genuinely believe that there’s a violation of TikTok’s guidelines.

