How to fix AI manga filter not working on TikTok

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

TikTok’s AI Manga filter took the platform by storm and continues to produce viral videos filled with fantastic anime-style artwork – but for some, they’re finding that the filter has stopped working, with the app stating that TikTok couldn’t load the sticker. Here are a few ways to fix that frustrating problem.

When it comes to TikTok, users can expect to see viral trends come and go in a matter of weeks or months, however, the AI manga filter has been around for a while now, with it only growing in popularity. Unfortunately, there’s been an inundation of users finding themselves unable to get the anime AI filter on their devices.

Article continues after ad

So, we’ve compiled a few ways to fix this frustrating problem so you can get back to exploring anime scenes and creating the next big hit on the ever-changing platform.

It’s worth noting, however, that TikTok will typically cycle out its filters on a regular basis, making sure that each selection is up-to-date. If none of these fixes work, it’s likely TikTok has removed the filter for a while. With any luck, it will come back soon. If not, lots of fans are using the Lensa filter.

Contents

TikTok

How to fix the TikTok couldn’t load sticker issue for AI manga filter

Updating TikTok is one of the first fixes you should try. It could be that the filter is not available for you due to your app being outdated.

Article continues after ad

Head into your app store, find TikTok, and check to see if it needs an update. If it does, this could solve your problem.

Clear the Cache

If updating TikTok doesn’t fix the AI manga filter then you could try to clear the app’s Cache. This could remove anything that’s gone wrong inside the app and will give TikTok a little restart to load up the filter correctly.

To do so, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Launch TikTok. Go to your Profile. Click the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll down to ‘Cache and cellular data,’ then press ‘Clear cache.’

Log out and sign back in

If all else has failed, your profile may be the reason why the AI manga filter is not working or showing up. It’s worth trying to log out of your account and back into it shortly after.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, try simply restarting your device to give the app a complete restart.

Use a VPN

Typically, TikTok will release different filters regularly, sprinkling them through the app so users can try different experiences. However, some are often region-locked, which could be the issue with your AI manga filter.

A VPN is a great way to experience the app in a different country from the comfort of your own home. If nothing else has worked, try to use a VPN and enter different countries until you find the AI manga filter.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the Red Dress filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter