Addison Rae’s mother remarries two years after Monty Lopez drama

Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, has officially remarried two years after the viral fallout with her ex-husband, aspiring influencer Monty Lopez.

Easterling shared photos of her “intimate” wedding on Mother’s Day, May 12, although she tied the knot to her new hubby a week prior, according to her caption on Instagram.

In the photos, Easterling triumphantly held up her bouquet while walking down the aisle with her man, who raised his fist in a victorious pose.

The pictures also show the couple exchanging rings, both wearing ear-to-ear grins during the ceremony.

Who is Sheri Easterling’s new husband?

Although Easterling initially kept her husband’s name under wraps, she shared his legal name in a Facebook post a short while later, revealing him as Jess Curtis.

Article continues after ad

Curtis hails from Many, Louisiana, and graduated from Northwestern State University. He’s a football lover and became Many High School’s head coach in 2010, where his team managed to win three state championships and an additional three runner-up victories over the course of nine seasons.

Article continues after ad

Now, he’s serving as the head football coach at Southside High School. Fans can take a look at what he’s up to on his public Twitter/X page, where he recently celebrated Mother’s Day with his grandchildren.

This marks a major turning point for Easterling, who went through a public spat with ex-husband Monty Lopez nearly two years ago after he was accused of cheating on her in June 2022.

Article continues after ad

Not long after that, videos circulated on social media showing Lopez allegedly flirting with younger women… but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

A few days later, a woman named Renee Ash dropped a bombshell: she had been seeing Lopez under the assumption that he and Easterling had separated, exposing their affair in a series of damning posts on Instagram.

Instagram: renee.ash

In the aftermath that followed, Lopez found himself getting into disputes with high-profile influencers left and right, and even got involved in a spat with rapper Yung Gravy, who took Easterling out to the VMAs and even smooched the TikTok-famous mom right on the red carpet — much to Monty’s chagrin.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lopez dropped a diss track against Yung Gravy in response to the situation and even called him out for a boxing match, but nothing has come of that feud in the past two years. Since then, the drama has all but fizzled out… but fans are eager to see if Lopez has a response for his ex-wife’s latest move.