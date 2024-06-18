Love Island USA islander’s mom gets involved after Season 6 son gets dumped

Love Island USA fans are calling Coye Simmons’ mom ’embarrassing’ after she went online and dissed his Season 6 ex, JaNa Craig.

Love Island USA Season 6 has only seen one elimination during its premiere week. Though Coye Simmons and JaNa Craig ended things on good terms before he left the Villa, Coye’s mom was more than disappointed in her son getting dumped.

After she chose to couple up with Bombshell Connor Newsum over Coye, the Islander’s mom slammed her on social media, calling her “desperate.”

In multiple Instagram posts, his mom, who goes by the handle ‘iamshockyshay,’ said that, unlike JaNa, Coye “knew his worth.”

Reddit Coye’s Simmons’ mom calls JaNa Craig “desperate” in an online rant.

She added, “She was crazy for sending Coye home! She wanted him to open up his whole life on the spot. He did not want her after realizing who she was.”

Coye’s mom went on to say that her son “regretted” choosing her over Serena Page during the first coupling ceremony, and claimed that he would have been “a whole different person with her [Serena].”

Not only that, but she said that Connor is going to “turn his head” and pick someone else after ‘playing it safe’ by gravitating towards JaNa.

Fans of the show took to Reddit to share how humiliating it would be if their mom went online to diss their child’s ex.

One fan added, “Momma’s boys who think their sons are perfect and who down-talk a girl they don’t even know — so embarrassing.”

Others agreed that JaNa “dodged two bullets” by dumping a guy who wanted another girl (Serena) and for not having to deal with his “toxic” mom had they stayed together.

Some fans even backed the Islander by saying she “did the right thing” by following her heart and dumping Coye.

While Coye is no longer on Love Island USA Season 6, JaNa is still competing for true love and $100,000. Hopefully, both parties will be able to find ‘the one.’

