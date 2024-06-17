90 Day Fiancé southern fans sound off after Happily Ever After grits scene goes viral

Sophie Sierra and her mother Claire tried grits for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and fans from the South were offended by their comments.

Sophie Sierra and her husband Rob Warne are starring on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and are settling into life in the US after 90 Day Fiancé Season 10.

Sophie is spending time with her mom Claire in Austin, Texas to take a break from her husband. In the June 16 Episode, they went to restaurant and ordered grits, which is popular dish in the Southern part of the US.

When Sophie’s mom asked about the dish, she mispronounced it by saying ‘grit,’ and the waitress said it was made with eggs and sugar.

Claire thought the the dish was “weird,” and both she and Sophie were still confused when it was served to them. Sophie even called it “jail food” in her confessional because she didn’t like it.

90 Day Fiancé fans reacted to the scene on Reddit and were offended by Sophie and Claire’s behavior.

“As a born and raised southerner – the absolute DISRESPECT. Grits are not eggs and sugar! And I bet those LA grits ARE the weirdest thing she’s ever ate,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan noted that the recipe for grits doesn’t include eggs, and corrected the original poster by saying they were in Austin, Texas, not Los Angeles, California.

A third person wondered if the waitress wanted to be on the show because she didn’t know what grits were made of. She told them they included eggs and sugar, which was wrong.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is filled with many controversial moments, and this one is a new addition to the long list.

Big Ed Brown made offensive comments about his ex Liz Woods, and Angela Deem accused her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi of being broke once he got to the US.

If Sophie and her mom Claire find out about the backlash they received from trying grits, they might be more aware of their behavior if they return to the show.