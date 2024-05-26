Jax Taylor sparks romance rumors with influencer amid Brittany Cartwright separation

Before resolving the separation from his wife and the mother of his child, Jax is out and about with another woman.

After the Scandoval chaos, all eyes in the Vanderpump Rules and The Valley world are on the separation between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

While the reality TV couple hasn’t officially filed for divorce, Brittany has been candid that they are not in a great spot.

“Right now, I can’t even be in the same room with him very long,” she revealed in a podcast episode with VPR star Tom Schwartz.

It’s unclear whether they are planning to reconcile, especially with these new rumors that Jax might have moved on already.

Article continues after ad

On May 26, Page Six reported that Jax went out to lunch with a woman named Paige Woolen and supplied multiple photos of the two of them together. She’s a fairly popular influencer with over 800,000 followers on Instagram and most of her content is bikini photos. Paige is over ten years younger than Jax is.

Article continues after ad

The outlet alleged that they were at the restaurant for three hours and Paige picked him up in a limousine for the outing.

It’s noted that there were no public romantic gestures made between the two of them. In all pictures, they weren’t holding hands, just walking side by side.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it’s unsure whether or not there’s a romance brewing or if the two are simply friends, like when Love Is Blind’s Cole denied relationship rumors he had about a girlfriend of his.

The night before their public outing Jax was reportedly seen out at a bar with a woman, but it wasn’t verified who she was. There were also rumors that he was dating his publicist, but he denied the allegations. Brittany hasn’t been publicly spotted out with any guys amid their allegation thus far.