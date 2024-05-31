90 Day Fiancé’s Liz reveals she’s “happy” about daughter’s response to Big Ed breakup

Liz Woods shared an update about how her daughter Ryleigh is doing after she broke up with Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods had a dramatic breakup on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and the split also affected her daughter, Ryleigh.

When Big Ed called off the wedding, Liz left Arkansas and moved back to San Diego after allowing Ryleigh to have one last conversation with him.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 90 Day Fiancé star shared how the 10-year-old is doing after the breakup and whether she still asks about her ex.

“She’s handling it very, very well, and I mean, I hate to say it this way, but I’m just happy she just doesn’t ask about him,” Liz responded.

“She’s into so many activities right now, that she’s just forgotten all about everything that’s happened.”

The “taco pasta” scene on the show was the reason why the couple broke up, and it began when Big Ed was upset that Ryleigh thought his food was too spicy.

He has been in Ryleigh’s life for three years, and Liz wasn’t sure if she would continue to talk about him, even though they’re not together anymore.

Liz claimed that Big Ed didn’t care about her daughter when they scheduled a time to talk, and she didn’t have anyone to look after her.

However, he still wanted to say one last goodbye to Ryleigh because he knew he would never see her again.

Although the breakup may have been difficult for the couple, Big Ed has moved on, and revealed that he’s in a better place and is making changes in his life.

On the other hand, Liz is focusing on her daughter and wants to make sure she’s happy and doing well after going through a rough time while she was with Big Ed.

