Yung Gravy “excited” after Monty Lopez teases diss track over Sheri Easterling drama

Yung Gravy says he’s “excited” about a possible diss track coming from Monty Lopez as the TikTok-famous dad continues to vie for a boxing match against the rapper.

The beef between Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, continues to escalate as there are now rumors that Lopez intends to make a diss track against his celebrity rival.

Gravy opened up about their continuing ‘feud’ during an as-yet unreleased episode of the ‘Please Clap’ podcast, saying he’s actually quite “excited” about the possibility of a lyrical battle about the internet drama.

That’s not all; Gravy also claimed that he and Sheri Easterling, Addison Rae’s mom, are now “involved” after weeks of flirting with her through other podcast episodes and various TikTok videos.

Instagram: montylopez Addison Rae has unfollowed her father, Monty Lopez, following rumors that he cheated on her mother, Sheri Easterling.

Yung Gravy says he and Sheri Easterling are “involved”

“So, Addison Rae’s mom, right? Sheri. Her and I are involved. Her ex-husband, Monty, is continually talking s**t about me. And I got a message from a poppin’ producer who he DM’d, and was like, ‘Yo, I need a beat. I need to make a diss track.'”

“I am so, SO excited to hear that,” the rapper continued. “He’s so embarrassing, bro. Let’s just be straight. You’re embarrassing your daughter.”

“And I mean, I guess I’m much more in touch with Sheri. Hurts her. And it’s like man, just chill out. But if you want to make a diss track, I’d love to hear it.”

This interview follows weeks of trouble plaguing Addison Rae’s family after it was revealed Lopez had cheated on Sheri, when a woman exposed her relationship with him in several damning Instagram photos following accusations that Lopez had allegedly flirted with multiple younger women during his marriage.

Addison has reportedly cut all ties with her family, unfollowing both her mother, father, and even her ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall, on social media, with Hall notably saying “She’s done with it all.”