Parents’ unenthusiastic reaction to teenager’s engagement has TikTok’s support

An 18-year-old’s engagement announcement has gone viral as TikTok users revealed their support for the parents’ unenthusiastic reaction.

Hailey Brown, who goes by ‘haybray06‘ on the social media platform, was excited to tell her parents she had gotten engaged with her girlfriend, Jewels.

Deciding to break the news with a cake, Hailey shared their reaction online. However, being only 18 and still a teenager, Hailey’s parents were less than thrilled about the news.

“Okay, I made something for everyone. It says a surprise on it,” Hailey said, hiding the cake under a tea towel as her parents sat at the kitchen counter. “I don’t know how you guys are going to react, but, it’s important so —”

When the reveal was finally made, Hailey explained, “She proposed to me.” Her mom then pointed out Jewel hiding in the cupboard “recording us,” as Hailey’s dad rubbed his face in his hands and sipped on water.

“Aren’t you going to say anything?” Hailey pushed, both parents evidently taken aback by the news.

“Congratulations,” her dad mustered, while mom asked whether Hailey was “happy” about the engagement. Hailey’s insistence that she was, resulted in her mom responding, “Then we’re happy for you. We only want you to be happy.”

Nonetheless, she admitted the news would “take a minute for it to sink in” as Hailey had only “just turned 18.” Despite Hailey being disappointed over her parents’ “fakeness” and claiming her fiance was “SO f****** worth it,” viewers couldn’t help but side against the newly engaged couple in the comments.

“One day you will absolutely understand why your parents reacted the way they did. Trust me,” one person wrote. Another shared, “Girl. I got married at 18. Divorced by 20…”

A third said, “As a parent of barely adults, I feel this so much. They know the challenges you may not have considered but want to support you.”

Many questioned the couple’s “rush” to get married, predicting they would only last “a year tops.”

Despite this, some shared their own successful love stories that started with an early engagement, wishing Hailey and Jewel all the best; “I got married at 18, that was four years ago and I’ve never been happier congratulations babe don’t listen to the negativity.”