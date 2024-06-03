90 Day Fiancé’s Liz reveals why she wanted to stay with Big Ed after fight

Liz Woods shared why she still wanted to be with Big Ed Brown after their “taco pasta” fight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? After Season 8, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods finally called it quits after breaking up on and off for many years.

Big Ed was responsible for watching Liz’s daughter Ryleigh on Episode 6 and made his taco pasta dish for dinner, but he became upset when she thought it was too spicy.

This caused the couple to get into an explosive argument, which led to Big Ed calling off the wedding. Despite the fact that they fought several times, Liz was still sad about the relationship being over.

In an interview with ET, Liz revealed why she still wanted to stay with Big Ed, even after they had one of their biggest fights to date.

“I think once you get comfortable in a situation it’s hard to leave. I was actually paying rent on an apartment still out here to make sure I kind of had a backup incase something didn’t happen, and I actually gave up that apartment officially one month before the wedding, so it kind of was a lot thrown in my face,” she explained.

Liz also had a difficult time letting go of her relationship with Big Ed because of the criticism she received from 90 Day Fiancé fans.

“I stayed in this relationship because I just feel like Ed and I were attacked and bullied so much in our relationship, that they think that our love wasn’t real and it really was. So I just kind of wanted to fight for that, and also I wanted to fight for him.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star admitted that fans assumed she was with Big Ed for money and called her a ‘gold digger.’

However, she shut down the claims and said she’s the only one who worked during their three-and-a-half year relationship.

Although Liz was devastated about her breakup with Big Ed, she believes that she and her daughter are happier now.