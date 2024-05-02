90 Day Fiancé fans claim Ed “never cared” about Liz’s daughter

Big Ed Brown is getting roasted by fans for not caring about about Liz Woods’ daughter on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Big Ed Brown had a fight with Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and ran off after his taco pasta dinner wasn’t a hit with her 10-year-old daughter, Ryleigh.

The 90 Day Fiancé star reached out to his fiance to talk after she found out he called off the wedding through their officiant.

In the April 29 episode, Big Ed claimed that he had done everything to make Liz’s daughter comfortable when they moved from San Diego to Arkansas, such as setting up her room and planning a fun summer vacation.

However, he expected Liz to meet with him at a bar last-minute, and didn’t consider the fact that she would have to bring Ryleigh along because no one was available to keep an eye on her.

When Liz expressed concern for her daughter, Big Ed selfishly responded, “Liz, you’re her mom. You haven’t spoken to me in three days.”

90 Day Fiancé fans on Reddit slammed Big Ed’s comment to Liz and accused him of not caring about Liz’s daughter during their fight.

“He never cared. That’s your response when she says, ‘Where am I going to take my kid?’ You were about to be her damn stepdad,” the original poster wrote.

Other fans were irritated by the fact that Big Ed listed everything he did for Ryleigh to make a point, arguing that he’s not being genuine and trying too hard to seem like a hero.

He also said that he moved for Liz, which isn’t accurate because he relocated to his hometown in Arkansas to be closer to his own family.

Fans feel that Big Ed clearly showed he doesn’t want to pull his weight as a future stepdad to Ryleigh. They think he was better off ending the relationship than staying in Liz’s life as a negative influence to her daughter.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.