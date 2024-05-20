90 Day Fiancé’s Ryleigh praised for “brave” on-screen conversation with Big Ed

Liz Woods’ daughter Ryleigh was applauded for the way she acted during her last conversation with Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods broke up on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 and decided to call off their wedding.

On Episode 10, Liz gathered her things to move back to San Diego from Arkansas with her 9-year-old-daughter, Ryleigh. She told her that she would be living with her dad when they got back home.

Before they left, Big Ed wanted to have one last conversation with Ryleigh because he knew they would probably never see each other again.

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans praised Ryleigh for how she handled her final chat with Big Ed on the show. “She is acting so grown the whole time. Being brave and trying to act like everything is fine – and you know it’s because she always has to be the strong adult with her mom,” one fan wrote.

TLC Big Ed and Liz Woods broke up on 90 Day Fiance.

Another fan agreed and said Ryleigh’s reaction during her conversation with Big Ed “tugged” at their heartstrings. They called the 9-year-old “sweet” and “polite,” and thought she was acting very mature for her age.

A third fan was annoyed when Big Ed told Ryleigh he doesn’t want the breakup with Liz to affect her negatively. They believe that it already has affected her, and he doesn’t realize that.

Even though Liz’s breakup with Big Ed will be an adjustment for Ryleigh, she feels that she’s doing what’s best for her.

There was already some tension between Big Ed Ryleigh on the show after he got upset when she didn’t like his taco pasta recipe and Liz said that he was not taking Ryleigh’s needs into consideration when he wanted to meet up with her.

After dealing with difficult situations at a young age, all while it being filmed, there’s no telling if Ryleigh will return to reality TV on her own terms in the future.

