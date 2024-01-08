XGIMI’s CES 2024 lineup includes projector hidden in a smart light

XGIMI has introduced a couple of exciting projectors ahead of the CES, and one of them, Aladdin, is nothing less than a magic lamp.

At CES 2024, XGIMI, a young brand known primarily for its smart projectors, is throwing a cinematic curveball with not one but two projectors that redefine what’s possible in the living room. The Horizon Max isn’t just another 4K projector; it’s the world’s first IMAX Enhanced certified projector, promising a movie-theater-like experience in your home.

Article continues after ad

Then there’s the Aladdin. It’s not just a projector – a 3-in-1 party trick blends seamlessly into your ceiling, transforming into a 100-inch screen and smart speaker in the blink of an eye.

Article continues after ad

XGIMI Horizon Max

Xgimi

The Horizon Max isn’t messing around. This projector boasts the kind of specs that’ll make home theater enthusiasts weak in the knees. We’re talking native 4K resolution, jaw-dropping HDR visuals thanks to its IMAX Enhanced certification, and a laser-powered light source that promises a mind-melting 3,100 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Article continues after ad

But the real magic lies in XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology. Version 5.0 of ISA takes things to a whole new level, using a built-in gimbal system to automatically adjust the screen size, position, and focus based on your wall.

No more fiddling with knobs in the dark – the Horizon Max does the heavy lifting for you, ensuring a perfect picture every time.

Article continues after ad

And let’s not forget the sound. The Horizon Max should pack a punch with its Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering immersive audio that puts you right in the heart of the action. Whether watching the latest blockbuster or binging your favorite sci-fi saga, the Horizon Max promises to transport you to another world.

Article continues after ad

XGIMI Aladdin

Xgimi

The Aladdin is something else entirely. Imagine a smart light fixture that, with a sleight of hand, transforms into a 100-inch screen and 360-degree speaker. That’s the Aladdin in a nutshell.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This ingenious projector hides in plain sight, blending into your ceiling until movie night rolls around. Then, with a simple voice command or a button, it descends from the heavens, casting a massive picture onto your wall and filling the room with rich, room-filling sound.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But the Aladdin is more than just a projector on a dimmer switch. It’s an ambient light, too, casting customizable mood lighting that sets the scene for any occasion.

Want a romantic glow for date night? Aladdin’s got you covered. Need a disco vibe for your next party? The Aladdin can do that, too. It’s the ultimate party trick, a shape-shifting entertainer that transforms your living room into a playground.

Pricing and availability

With the Horizon Max and Aladdin, XGIMI is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the home entertainment space. Pricing and availability are still under wraps, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

MoonWalker X AI shoes | MSI Claw | Blackberry-styles keyboard for iPhone | Xreal Air 2 Ultra | Razer gaming laptop | LG DukeBox | Nvidia RTX 40 Super series | LG CineBeam Qube | MSI x Monster Hunter