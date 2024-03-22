LG’s newest projector comes with a free $200 speaker but there’s a catch

LG’s unique CineBeam Q projector is now officially available and comes with a free speaker, but only if you pre-order it.

LG CineBeam Q projector was originally announced at CES 2024, and is now officially available for purchase. This compact projector made headlines with its unique boxy design, which came with a handle to carry it around.

It costs $1299, and the company has opened pre-orders via its official website. The CineBeam Q is expected to start shipping by April 8.

The RGB laser projector can project up to 120-inch 4K content. The CineBeam Q boasts a contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and doesn’t come with a built-in battery, so you need to keep it plugged in whenever you want to use it. This means that while the projector has a handle, it more or less works like a stand rather than a handle to carry it along.

The LG CineBeam Q boasts 500 lumens of brightness, which means it cannot be used in a brightly lit environment, especially outdoors, but will work perfectly fine in a dimly lit room. It runs LG’s webOS operating system, meaning you can download almost all the major streaming platforms.

LG is giving a CineBeam Q leather case and a new LG Xboom X02T wireless speaker worth $200 bundled with your projector if you buy it from LG’s website.

Moreover, you can also get a $200 Virtual Mastercard Prepaid card once you purchase the projector. However, you must submit a claim for it by May 31. It looks like a pretty stellar deal, if you had your eyes on this brand-new projector

