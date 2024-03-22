TechShopping

LG’s newest projector comes with a free $200 speaker but there’s a catch

Jitendra Soni
LG’s unique CineBeam Q projector is now officially available and comes with a free speaker, but only if you pre-order it.

LG CineBeam Q projector was originally announced at CES 2024, and is now officially available for purchase. This compact projector made headlines with its unique boxy design, which came with a handle to carry it around.

It costs $1299, and the company has opened pre-orders via its official website. The CineBeam Q is expected to start shipping by April 8.

Pre-order the LG CineBeam Q projector

The RGB laser projector can project up to 120-inch 4K content. The CineBeam Q boasts a contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and doesn’t come with a built-in battery, so you need to keep it plugged in whenever you want to use it. This means that while the projector has a handle, it more or less works like a stand rather than a handle to carry it along.

The LG CineBeam Q boasts 500 lumens of brightness, which means it cannot be used in a brightly lit environment, especially outdoors, but will work perfectly fine in a dimly lit room. It runs LG’s webOS operating system, meaning you can download almost all the major streaming platforms.

LG Xboom X02TLG

LG is giving a CineBeam Q leather case and a new LG Xboom X02T wireless speaker worth $200 bundled with your projector if you buy it from LG’s website.

Moreover, you can also get a $200 Virtual Mastercard Prepaid card once you purchase the projector. However, you must submit a claim for it by May 31. It looks like a pretty stellar deal, if you had your eyes on this brand-new projector

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

About The Author

Jitendra Soni

Jitendra loves writing about tech, especially smartphones. He has almost 10 years of experience. He spearheaded the TechRadar India editorial operations and has written for TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Free Press Journal, Mobile Scout, IB Times Singapore, Indulge Express, and more. He can be reached at jitendra.soni@dexerto.com