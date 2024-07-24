Xming Episode One review: Near-perfect movie nights

Are compact LCD projectors actually practical? Definitely, and the Xming Episode One by Formovie is almost perfect for your movie nights.

Formovie is primarily known for its lineup of budget smart projectors, and the Xming Episode One stands out as a projector that offers the best of Google TV at an affordable price.

This compact projector holds the distinction of being the world’s first Netflix-certified LCD projector and runs on Google TV, making it a versatile home entertainment device.

Key Specs

Brand: Xming

Resolution: 1080p

CIVA Lumens: 150

Projection Technology: LCD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 and USB 2.0

Audio: 2*3W tweeters

OS: Google TV

Mounting Type: Tabletop, tripod

Projection Size: 40-120 inches

Ports: 1x USB, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio

RAM & Storage: 2GB/16GB

Price: $299

Pros Cons Affordable Not bright enough Easy to set up Missing mute button Google TV platform Tilt mechanism missing Build quality Occasional stutters

Design

The Xming Episode One is a compact projector that exudes premium quality from the moment you unbox it. Featuring a dual-tone boxy design devoid of sharp edges, the grey-colored body lends it an elegant appearance, while the orange accents of the speaker grille and air vents add a sporty feel.

The retail box contains the projector, power cord, remote controller, and manual. Weighing just 1.2 kg / 2.8 lbs and being slightly bigger than a tall coffee mug, it allows you to place it almost anywhere and start projecting.











The projector can be mounted on a tripod or placed on a tabletop. However, if you’re placing it on a table, you might need to adjust the projection angle as it doesn’t have a built-in tilt mechanism.

This often necessitated the use of a couple of tea coasters or an earbuds case for better viewing angles.

Unfortunately, whenever I wanted to watch a movie or a show, I had to grapple with the projector’s placement, and the lack of a stand became increasingly frustrating over time.

This could have been easily remedied with a built-in stand, or even a screw-in mounting solution, like you see on Tripods or GoPros.

Dexerto

The projection lamp and a sensor for automatic keystone adjustments and focus calibration are located on the front. The power button sits flush with the body on the top. All the connectivity ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, and power input, are located at the back of the projector and are easily accessible.

Thanks to its design, the projector can add to the aesthetics of your room even when not in use. Several friends even mistook it for a stylish Bluetooth speaker.

Features and performance

Setup

Setting up the projector is very easy. After plugging in the power source, setting up the projector takes just a few clicks on your Android phone. You can also use the Google Home application if you’re an iOS user.





Pairing the Bluetooth remote is also easy. The remote looks and feels similar to a Fire TV remote and is responsive. Once your account is set up, you can download your preferred apps directly from the Play Store or log in to those already installed on the projector.

The biggest issue I encountered with the remote was the missing mute button, which I feel is a must for any remote, especially for those who live in busy households.

The setup process is simple and easy to follow, getting you ready to stream your favorite content within a few minutes.

Performance

The Episode One ships with 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. This allows you to download multiple apps or content for offline viewing. The 2GB RAM is ideal for most scenarios, and the UI navigation feels smooth.

However, occasional stutters may leave you frustrated, as the 2GB of RAM isn’t a huge amount to work with, especially if you plan on viewing 4K content.

Dexerto

The projector can automatically adjust the keystone and focus whenever you power it on or move it from its original position. But, be mindful not to obstruct the sensor located at the front for a sharper focus and proper projection. This also means that regardless of the projector’s position, it will automatically optimize the image output.

If you’re unhappy with the automatic keystone correction, you can adjust the output using the manual adjustment option in the settings menu.

Dexerto

Interestingly, there is also an auto obstacle avoid feature, ensuring the image is projected on a smooth surface. Since I mostly used Episode One to project movies or cricket matches on my bedroom wall, which isn’t the ideal place to project, I kept this feature tuned for the maximum image size.

Projection quality & audio

The Xming Episode One can project images from 40 inches to up to 120 inches. However, at 120 inches, the image isn’t as sharp as they are around 100 inches, which feels like the sweet spot for this device.

You can wirelessly pair the projector with your home theatre system and portable speakers, or use the built-in speakers for audio output. While the audio from the projector is okay for a small room, I preferred pairing it with my Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar for a more cinematic experience.











The Xming Episode One uses LCD for projection, and it can project Full HD content without any visible color banding or rainbowing. That said, the lens has a limited brightness of just 150 CIVA lumens, meaning the images and content are sharpest while in a dark room.

This means that while movie-watching is fun at night, I have to ensure total darkness if we ever want to watch a movie in the day, or on a weekend. You may also notice a slightly darker outline around the projected image.

The Xming Episode One also has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to cast content from your mobile devices wirelessly. It also supports voice commands via Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Who is the Xming Episode One for?

Dexerto

The Xming Episode One is ideal for people who enjoy streaming movies and shows after a long day at work. This means that you won’t have to make extra effort to turn your room into a cinema hall.

Moreover, watching a projected image is way better for your eyes than watching the same content on a bright TV in a dimly lit environment.

It is also great for people who like to carry their entertainment setup with them. As Episode One has built-in speakers, all you need is a power source, and you can start casting content from your phone.

If you also stream content during the daytime, you should look for something brighter, or a laser projector. While it has an HDMI 2.1 port, if you want a projector for gaming, then the BenQ X3000i would be a better choice.

Verdict – 4/5

The Xming Episode One has reignited my love for movies. You can watch all your favorite movies and shows or stream games without straining your eyes or pocket.

The projector can be a great addition to any home entertainment setup, especially with features like the Google TV platform, Wireless casting, portable size, and, most importantly – its price.

Just make sure you’re aware of everything it can’t do: Most notably, projection during daylight hours. Otherwise, it’s become my go-to movie-watching companion for unwinding after a long day, and its portability lets me carry it just about anywhere, too.