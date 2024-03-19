Anker’s portable Nebula Capsule 3 projector is 20% off in Amazon sale

Are you looking for a portable laser projector for your home theatre setup needs? The Nebula Capsule 3 could be a perfect fit and is now discounted.

Adding a projector to your home theatre setup can improve your content consumption experience. Not only can you get a theatre-like display at your home, but you can also do so without sacrificing a ton of space to mount or place the TV.

While conventional projectors may be bulky and need to be fixed at a permanent spot, it is beneficial to pick up a portable projector like the Nebula Capsule 3 laser. It has a built-in battery and speakers, letting you carry an entertainment hub on a trip or a get-together.

Carry your entertainment with you

The Nebula Capsule 3 laser projector from Anker is priced at $800, but this limited-time deal during Amazon’s Spring sale offers a discount of 20%, bringing the effective price to below $640.

This stylish cylindrical projector is portable and can produce bright and crisp visuals thanks to a laser light source delivering 300 ANSI Lumens of brightness in 1080pixel resolution.

It has a 52Whr battery built-in that offers 2.5 hours of non-stop entertainment, and as it weighs just 900 grams, Nebula Capsule 3 is highly portable, too.

This pint-sized portable projector runs Android TV 11 out of the box. This means you can download all apps and OTT channels for free to experience your favorite movies and shows on a massive 120-inch screen at a place of your choice.

Last but not least, it comes with a built-in Chromecast, allowing you to wirelessly cast content from your phone to the projector and effortlessly share the moments with your loved ones. The Nebula Capsule 3 from Anker also has dual 8W Dolby Digital speakers, filling the room with crisp, immersive audio.

