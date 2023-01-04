Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Gigabyte Gaming OC review

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Gigabyte’s Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti has finally landed, and with it comes yet another capable 1440pp and 4K gaming GPU from the green giant. But, is the Gigabyte Gaming OC model any good?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is the latest of Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs. It comes shortly after the release of the Nvidia RTX 4080, and RTX 4090. However, the RTX 4080 didn’t really impress us too when it came to its price point, which made the RX 7900 XT look like a comparative steal.

With the RTX 4070 Ti, Nvidia is making the choice to bring the fight to a lower price point, but do their latest efforts impress?

Key specs

UDA Cores 7680 Boost clock 2610 MHz Memory speed 21 Gbps Memory 12GB GDDR6X Memory bus width 192-bit TDP 285W Power input 16-pin 12VHPWR (2x 8-pin adapter included) Size 342mm x 150mm x 75 mm Display outputs 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1 Price $799

Design

Dexerto

The Gigabyte Gaming models of RTX 4070 Ti are relatively understated, this long GPU has a flow-through design like many other 40-series GPUs that we’ve previously taken a look at. The gunmetal plastic shroud has three fans on the underside, with painted-on “GeForce RTX” lettering along the side. This is accompanied by an RGB-lit panel of the Gigabyte logo, with a metal backplate, supporting the weight of the GPU heatsink.

It’s great to see a relatively simple design that still offers a large thermal solution without any RGB frills. However, on the side of the GPU is a 12VHPWR connector that is recessed into the GPU. This makes insertion and removal unnecessarily difficult on the GPU, which is something that we wished was slightly better. The benefit of this is that you also get the opportunity to nestle that rigid 12VHPWR connector into the GPU slightly, which may benefit you if you have a case with less clearance for the cable to make a safe bend.

Dexerto

The included power adapter also splits into a 2x 8-pin PCIe power connector, allowing for fewer cables compared to the likes of higher-powered cards like the RTX 4080 and above.

Considering that the GPU is pulling 285W at maximum loads, the Gigabyte Gaming OC cooler should do just fine for most use cases at stock settings, without playing around with any snazzy overclocking settings. The GPU also has a dual bios mode which allows for higher clock speeds. For our testing, we switched it to the OC mode for the best reflection of just how well this card can perform.

What’s going on inside?

The RTX 4070 Ti is powered by a full-fat GA104 chip, and adorned with 12GB of GDDR6X RAM. While we would have liked to have seen more, this GPU should be lightning-fast in many scenarios. However, we still would have loved to have seen a variant with slightly more VRAM in order to accommodate playing games at higher resolutions.

You also get all of the AV1 encoding goodness that we hope to see adopted by mainstream platforms like Twitch in the coming years. But, for now, it remains to be a very early technology that we hope to see more developers utilize as adoption becomes more saturated.

This GPU was originally intended to be the RTX 4080 12GB. However, the launch was cancelled, and was rebadged as what we now know as the RTX 4070 Ti.

Performance

Dexerto

The RTX 4070 Ti has enough horsepower under the hood to play most games at 1440p at high framerates, and 4K gaming too. So, we’ll be testing the GPU under those conditions with our tried and true testbench system.

