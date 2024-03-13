RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 4070 Ti: Which is faster?

Torn between the RTX 4070 Super vs the RTX 4070 Ti? Don’t worry, we lay out all the info you need to make your choice.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super launched earlier this year and got top marks in our review. However, you might still be wondering if the newer card is worth it, or if you should instead opt for the tried-and-true RTX 4070 Ti GPU.

Both cards have their advantages, and they are both very powerful, cutting-edge cards. We go through specs, price, and performance to help you compare them and decide which GPU is the right choice for your PC build.

RTX 4070 Super vs 4070 Ti: Specifications

GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti CUDA cores 7168 7680 Base clock 1980 MHz 2310 MHz Boost clock 2475 MHz 2610 MHz Memory 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X TBP 220W 285W Release date January 17, 2024 January 5, 2023 MSRP $599 $799

The newer RTX 4070 Super on paper might be several hundred dollars cheaper, but both GPUs are based on the same AD104 chip beneath, which explains the 192-bit bus width for both graphics cards. However, the RTX 4070 Ti has a slightly higher CUDA core count, in addition to higher boost clocks and TDP, meaning that the RTX 4070 Ti can still outpace its newer sibling.

Regardless, the price difference also has to be noted between the two graphics cards.

RTX 4070 Super vs 4070 Ti: Price

The RTX 4070 Super is $200 cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti at MSRP. Considering both GPUs are incredibly similar, the RTX 4070 Super might offer users a performance sweet spot, but will still ultimately be less powerful than the older card.

However, the RTX 4070 Ti’s MSRP might not be a good indication of how much you can pick this GPU up for. We’ve peered at eBay and the average used price for the graphics card is down as low as $600 for some versions of the card. Considering the card will soon be discontinued, you might still see prices plummet further.

RTX 4070 Super vs 4070 Ti: Performance

Benchmark GeForce RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Time Spy Extreme 9949 11015 Port Royal 12911 14230 Speed Way 5216 5471 4K Forza 109 FPS 123 FPS 4K Cyberpunk 2077 12 FPS 22 FPS 4K Cyberpunk DLSS 3 62 FPS 86 FPS 4K Overwatch 2 196 FPS 257 FPS 1440p Forza 146 FPS 147 FPS 1440p Cyberpunk 44 FPS 47 FPS 1440p Cyberpunk DLSS 3 141 FPS 161 FPS 1440p Overwatch 2 396 FPS 404 FPS

The RTX 4070 Ti is around 9% faster than the RTX 4070 Super in our 4K and 1440p benchmarks. This means that while both chips are similar, the higher CUDA core count, in addition to higher TDP has the RTX 4070 Ti just remaining relevant when compared to its younger sibling.

An interesting note is the relative parity in performance at 1440p however, where the gap closes to just 4% in the titles we have tested, meaning that if you don’t want to bother with rendering at higher resolutions, you’re not losing out on a huge amount of performance with the RTX 4070 Super, which is also $200 cheaper at retail.

RTX 4070 Super vs 4070 Ti: Which one should you buy?

Right now, the RTX 4070 Super offers more performance per dollar, when compared to the RTX 4070 Ti. You get 91% of the performance of a 4070 Ti, but at a 28% cheaper price. Given that the 4070 Ti is retiring, it will only really make sense to purchase if the GPU falls within or lower than the $650 range at stores like eBay.

So, if you’re choosing between picking up either card, the RTX 4070 Super becomes a no-brainer.

