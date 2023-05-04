Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti leaks only weeks before expected release date

Nvidia’s latest mid-range GPU, the RTX 4060 Ti, has leaked out of a couple of partners just weeks before the expected release window.

With the RTX 40-series continuing to forge a path, despite mixed receptions, it was only a matter of time before the 4060 Ti was going to leak. Nvidia’s manufacturing partners, Gigabyte and Palit, have seen both their versions of the 4060 Ti leak out.

Gigabyte has a whopping nine variations of the 4060 Ti. The company also had its two versions of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 cards included in the leak.

Wasting no time on a leak confirming its product to the public, Gigabyte has come forward way ahead of the official announcement to confirm that they are real.

Meanwhile, Palit’s leaks included four versions, as well as confirming that it’ll come equipped with 8GB of VRAM and a 128-bit bus. Each model comes with three DisplayPorts and a single HDMI port.

The RTX 4060 Ti is expected to launch in May

Nvidia is expected to announce the RTX 4060 Ti at its upcoming Computex keynote in Taipei. It’ll be the first time in a few years that CEO Jensen Huang will take to the stage, lending credence to the rumor that it’ll be a partial focus of his talk.

Currently, the RTX 4060 Ti is slated for a May release, with Computex happening from May 29, Nvidia is presumably hoping to tie in the announcement with one of tech’s biggest events.

The RTX 40-series has not had the easiest launch, with some criticism being lobbied over pricing issues surrounding its weaker cards. In our review of the RTX 4070 Ti, we pointed out that the performance doesn’t match with the price, and the RTX 4070 failed to meet expectations sales-wise and has had production cut because of it.

Nvidia’s best-selling cards for the last few years have been the XX60 series, with Steam’s hardware survey routinely being dominated by the 3060, 2060, and 1060 GPUs.