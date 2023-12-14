Nvidia RTX 4070, 4070 Ti & 4080 Super release dates leak ahead of CES

Looking for the latest on Nvidia’s RTX 40-series Super graphics cards? These leaks suggest that the entire slate could be out before February 2024.

Nvidia’s heavily rumored RTX 40-series Super refresh is all but confirmed. With Team Green set to announce something at CES 2024, it seems like the leakers have stolen their thunder. According to Board Channels forums (via ITHome), all three GPUs are set for announcement and launch in January 2024.

The leak allegedly originates from Nvidia’s AIC partners, who have now shared the details of the announcement and release dates of each card. Remember, it’s the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.

RTX 4070 Super: January 17, 2024

RTX 4070 Ti Super: January 24, 2024

RTX 4080 Super: January 31, 2024

The entire lineup will reportedly be announced during Nvidia’s CES 2024 keynote, held on January 8. From there, it will take several weeks for GPUs to hit channels, meaning that there should be ample time between announcements for Nvidia to seed review units, and for third-party AIC partners to market the new graphics cards.

Interestingly, there are not many details about a Founders Edition model for the GPUs, though, if you cast your mind back to the RTX 20-Super series, you could still find several models with FE cards available.

Each GPU will be pretty powerful, and be a notable step up from their original releases, while other leaks suggest that Nvidia might offer fairly aggressive pricing compared to the vanilla RTX 40-series lineup. Needless to say, we’re incredibly intrigued at where the chips may fall, as everything we have heard about the GPUs remains to be rumor and speculation.

If the rumors are true, then the RTX 40-Super lineup could be quite a step up from the initial GPUs.