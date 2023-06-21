RTX 4060 leaked benchmark shows off promising performance

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 is due to launch in just over a week, but leaked benchmarks showcase potentially promising gaming performance.

The RTX 4060 is poised to be Nvidia’s latest entry-level gaming GPU, and this time it’ll be based on the Nvidia AD107 die, unlike the AD106 of its sibling, the RTX 4060 Ti. This represents the most consumer-friendly GPU in the entire Lovelace stack and is the successor to one of the most popular graphics cards on the market today.

So, a lot is riding on the RTX 4060’s shoulders, but leaked numbers as found by Benchleaks on Twitter showcase that the graphics card is around 18% faster than the RTX 3060 in Geekbench 6.

Gaming performance is still to be tested

The generational performance uplift of the RTX 4060 is still to be tested, as these synthetic benchmarks only simulate workloads, instead of real-world tests, so be sure to take them with a pinch of salt. The RTX 4060 should be around as fast as the existing RTX 3060 Ti, which may mean that some gamers looking to save a buck may want to pick up a used GPU, instead.

Some have decried the 8GB VRAM buffer of the RTX 4060, though this is a 1080p GPU focused on delivering ray-traced graphics at 60FPS, instead of higher resolutions and frame rates. For those running at 1440p or above, you might want to take a look at stronger GPUs like the RTX 4070.

However, the real impressive part of the RTX 4060 isn’t in its raw power, but its potential efficiency is excellent, with a TGP of just 155W, punters could save on their energy bills as power consumption becomes a larger issue across certain territories in the world.

As the release inches closer, we will be sure to keep you up to date as we hear more.