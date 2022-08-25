Nvidia CEO confirms “next-generation” GPU update next month

The next generation of graphics cards is just around the corner, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang specified that we’d hear more about the upcoming RTX 40-series graphics cards at GTC 2022.

As the industry waits with bated breath for any clue, or mention of Nvidia’s next-generation graphics cards, in their Q2 2022 earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed a few things about Nvidia’s current GPU strategy, and let us know when we might hear more about the upcoming RTX 40-series.

It’s not been long since we last heard rumors about the RTX 4090, which is now in active production. However, Jensen Huang has also stated that we could hear more about their upcoming next-generation graphics cards, by addressing their overstock crisis, which recently brought the RTX 3080 12GB out of retirement.

Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in this quarter and next quarter to let channel inventory correct. Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products.

What Huang means here is that they’re aiming to reduce the number of graphics cards landing at retailers, in order for them to sell their current stock. We’ve seen unofficial price drops previously through our own confirmed channel leaks.

Moore’s Law is Dead also commented with their sources stating that retailers would be hesitant to take on RTX 40-series stock while they still have an unsold inventory of high-end models like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 gathering dust on shelves as GPU miners look to shift their own second-hand cards.

Huang continues:

However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken — we’ve done two things. We’ve reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation.

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series could be announced in September

With GTC 2022 just around the corner, Huang states that we’ll hear more about Nvidia’s next-generation graphics cards at their AI conference. While we don’t think this will be the official reveal for the graphics cards, it’s likely to show off what the entire Lovelace lineup of graphics cards might be capable of.

We’ll get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at GTC next month. I look forward to next month’s GTC conference, where we will share new advances of RTX reinventing 3D graphics and gaming.

We could see wider data shared on the kind of generational uplift that we might see from the upcoming GPUs, in addition to new AI features, as we saw in Nvidia Broadcast ahead of the release of the RTX 30-series’ Ampere generation.

We’ll be sure to let you know as we hear more.